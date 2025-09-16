Betting codes: saving time and money on wagers

The best tipsters can become influencers and earn extra cash.

Friends who share their bets with each other can do so directly and efficiently through online betting sites such as Betway.

Betway’s Book-a-Bet allows one punter to place a bet, generate a booking code containing those selections and then disseminate the code to friends or followers via social media, SMS or email.

Anyone who has the unique code can go to Betway’s Multi Bet tab on their betslip and enter the code into the search bar. This will generate a bet with the same selections.

Studying sporting form and analysing scoring data to find winning bets takes time and knowledge; delegating it to a single tipster could be a smart move.

Experts at the task can even become betting influencers, build groups of followers and earn money from sharing codes.

How to generate a Book-a-Bet code:

There are two ways to generate and share a unique Book-a-Bet code.

Option 1:

• On the Betway betslip, select Multi Bet

• Add selections

• Click on Bet Now

• A Successful Bet confirmation code will be issued

• This code can be shared via WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, SMS and email

• The booking code can be shared at any time from the Open Bets page by clicking on the green share arrow at the top of each bet.

Option 2:

• On the betslip, select Multi Bet

• Add selections

• Click on Book. This will allow generation of a booking code without placing a bet.

• A pop-up with a unique booking code will appear

• This code can be shared via WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, SMS and email

• With this option, the booking code must be remembered as it isn’t accessible once the pop-up is closed.

Using a booking code:

On a betslip, select Multi Bet

• Type the booking code into the search bar

• The betslip will automatically populate with the bets associated with the code

• The betslip can be changed. A user can add or remove selections.

Book-a-Bet is only available for pre-match events. Once a game goes live, the option closes.

A booking code can only be generated from the Multi Bet tab. The code contains all the details of a bet slip – such as the teams and the odds. Instead of having to type out every selection, contacts can use the code to copy the selector’s exact bet.

Punters who are good enough at tipping to become bet influencers can earn up to 4% on the bet value of every betting code they share. When someone uses a shared code to place a wager, the original bettor gets 4% of that stake.

The bet must be a Betway Multi Bet – also known as a parlay or accumulator – shared within South Africa, with at least five legs.

Influencers’ earnings are calculated automatically and credited to Betway accounts every Friday.

On its platform, Betway says, “… this isn’t just about sharing a bet but about getting more from something you already enjoy doing. If there are sports influencers and betting communities on all types of SoMe platforms, why not become one using your betting slips?

“… you don’t need a massive following, but a few friends who trust your picks.”