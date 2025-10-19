Como v Juventus tops continental Europe Sunday fare

Clubs are a study in contrasts.

On Sunday, many football aficionados will zero in on the clash between Como and Juventus in Italy’s Serie A.

It’s likely to be a hard-fought affair with the sides currently positioned eighth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Betway’s odds: Como 2.95, Juventus 2.49, draw 3.35.

Apart from the competitive edge, the match also presents an interesting backstory of two historic clubs with contrasting fortunes down the years.

Of course, Juventus, based in Turin, is Italy’s most successful football club, with 36 league titles, umpteen cup honours and plenty of European glory. The list of stars to have worn the black and white is a who’s who of the world game.

Success usually comes with a side order of strife and Juve have not been spared turmoil in recent years: scandal, intrigue, rancour, punishment and managerial sackings galore.

Como, on the other hand, has generally dwelt more quietly in the nether regions of Italian football, even being banished to Serie D on a couple of occasions due to bankruptcy.

All that changed in 2019 when the club was bought by the fabulously wealthy Hartono brothers, who brought in minority partners such as legendary players Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry, who’d been teammates at Arsenal in England. Money flowed, so did promotions to Serie A.

Fabregas is currently head coach of Como, which is in the Lombardy region, and everyone involved has big dreams for the future.

Both clubs enter this match in good form. Juventus are one of two unbeaten teams in Serie A after six rounds, while Como are five games unbeaten in all competition.

Everything points to a tight contest – though perhaps not a high-scoring one – and a 1-1 draw looks a fair prediction.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.