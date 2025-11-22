Dortmund v Stuttgart will be a thriller

Visitors at tempting odds.

With the 2025/26 Bundesliga looking more and more like a Bayern Munich benefit season, the main interest in German football is who’ll finish second to the Bavarian bullyboys.

Challengers for that “title”, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, neck-and-neck near the top of the table, meet on Saturday in a sure-fire thriller.

The last time these sides faced off was in February on a frustrating day for Dortmund. Despite 68% possession and firing 15 shots to Stuttgart’s five, Dortmund fell 1-2 at home.

That result was something of an outlier. Against Stuttgart at home, Dortmund have taken five of the last eight encounters. So, Betway have the home team as clear favourites at 1.78 and the visitors at 4.20 – and the draw at 4.20.

Most pundits predict a closer match than those numbers suggest, however. The fact that they are level-pegging after 10 games indicates there’s little to separate them and fine margins will decide Saturday’s game.

Home-ground advantage might swing it, but Stuttgart’s odds are tempting.

Stuttgart have been in strong league form, winning 67% of their last 15 Bundesliga matches and staying undefeated in 86% of their last seven, according to German number crunchers.

Dortmund have won 19 of their last 30 matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in 33 of the last 40.

At Signal Iduna Park, they have secured clean sheets in 40% of their last 15 league fixtures.

Both teams’ free-scoring records lean toward a match featuring over 2.5 goals (1.52) and both teams to score (1.54).

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.