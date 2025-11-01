Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

RB Leipzig v Stuttgart: test of strength in the Bundesliga

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

1 November 2025

10:17 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Odds suggest a Leverkusen thrashing.

RB Leipzig

Christoph Baumgartner of RB Leipzig. Picture: Marcel Engelbrecht – firo sportphoto/Getty Images

With Bayern Munich looking unassailable at the top of the Bundesliga, the race is on for second place in German domestic football. The two teams locked in this particular scrap at the moment are Red Bull Leipzig and Stuttgart, who clash on Saturday.

RB Leipzig (2.07) have been very consistent, securing second position in the standings with 19 points after eight matches – but still trailing unbeaten Bayern by five. Their six wins, a draw, and one defeat record has been driven by a potent attack that averages two goals a game and a defence that lets in only 1.13 per match.

Midfielder Christophe Baumgartner has grabbed five goals so far, but Leipzig will be expecting new striker Johan Bakayoko to hit his straps soon.

Fourth-placed Stuttgart (3.35) also have six wins but have lost twice, averaging 1.63 goals scored and 0.88 conceded per match – for a handy +6 goal difference.

Leipzig’s blend of firepower and defensive solidity at home, combined with Stuttgart’s lengthy injury list, has German pundits siding with the hosts. That consensus is backed up by algorithms that crunch historic and recent form stats to give them a roughly 40% chance of winning.

Apart from the value in the outright win bet, there are opportunities for profit in Both Teams to Score (BTTS), with No at 2.75 possibly trumping Yes at 1.44.

A Leipzig win and a BTTS No combo at 4.50 will appeal to some.

Also on Saturday, runaway Bayern Munich take on 2023/24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in a match that will be closely watched as a test of the former’s form solidity.

The odds suggest a hammering: 1.25 to 10.00. Those numbers are remarkable with Leverkusen lying fifth on the table, with only one defeat in eight games, and four straight wins coming into this fixture.

It’s a reflection of Bayern’s imperious form this season, with striker Harry Kane having the time of his life banging in 12 goals in eight appearances.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nonetheless, there’ll be a few value hounds eyeing up that 10.00 on the visitors.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Bundesliga

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry’: Xolani Khumalo speaks about his plans for Ekurhuleni
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Can you imagine?
News Missing SA man in Myanmar scam found in Thailand prison
News ‘I’ll give you zero’: Mashatile on the DA’s governance in Western Cape
News Johannesburg being held hostage over R10 billion municipal workers deal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now