RB Leipzig v Stuttgart: test of strength in the Bundesliga

Odds suggest a Leverkusen thrashing.

With Bayern Munich looking unassailable at the top of the Bundesliga, the race is on for second place in German domestic football. The two teams locked in this particular scrap at the moment are Red Bull Leipzig and Stuttgart, who clash on Saturday.

RB Leipzig (2.07) have been very consistent, securing second position in the standings with 19 points after eight matches – but still trailing unbeaten Bayern by five. Their six wins, a draw, and one defeat record has been driven by a potent attack that averages two goals a game and a defence that lets in only 1.13 per match.

Midfielder Christophe Baumgartner has grabbed five goals so far, but Leipzig will be expecting new striker Johan Bakayoko to hit his straps soon.

Fourth-placed Stuttgart (3.35) also have six wins but have lost twice, averaging 1.63 goals scored and 0.88 conceded per match – for a handy +6 goal difference.

Leipzig’s blend of firepower and defensive solidity at home, combined with Stuttgart’s lengthy injury list, has German pundits siding with the hosts. That consensus is backed up by algorithms that crunch historic and recent form stats to give them a roughly 40% chance of winning.

Apart from the value in the outright win bet, there are opportunities for profit in Both Teams to Score (BTTS), with No at 2.75 possibly trumping Yes at 1.44.

A Leipzig win and a BTTS No combo at 4.50 will appeal to some.

Also on Saturday, runaway Bayern Munich take on 2023/24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in a match that will be closely watched as a test of the former’s form solidity.

The odds suggest a hammering: 1.25 to 10.00. Those numbers are remarkable with Leverkusen lying fifth on the table, with only one defeat in eight games, and four straight wins coming into this fixture.

It’s a reflection of Bayern’s imperious form this season, with striker Harry Kane having the time of his life banging in 12 goals in eight appearances.

Nonetheless, there’ll be a few value hounds eyeing up that 10.00 on the visitors.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.