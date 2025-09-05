Three weekend picks: Wins for Bafana, Nigeria and the All Blacks?

There's plenty on offer to keep sports fans royally entertained this weekend.

Another action-packed weekend lies ahead, with Bafana Bafana, the Springboks and the Proteas in action. Here then are three of our top picks for the weekend.

Lesotho v Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana can take another step towards the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals on Friday when they take on Lesotho in a Group C qualifier at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The match is technically Lesotho’s home game but because Dikwena do not have a stadium that meets Fifa requirements, the game is being played in South Africa.

Broos’ side should not need any added advantage to take down Dikwena, however. Even with some injury problems, Bafana have a squad more than capable of getting the three points in the Free State.

Our prediction: Lesotho 0 Bafana 2

Betway odds: Bafana 1.27, Lesotho 16.00, draw 4.40

Nigeria v Rwanda

Nigeria badly need to get moving in their World Cup campaign if they are to have any chance of making it to next year’s tournament. The Super Eagles are currently fourth in Group C, with a dismal seven points from their first six games.

The Super Eagles have won just one match so far, though that did come in March in Rwanda, Nigeria’s opponents on Saturday in Uyo.

Geront Rohr’s side are doing all they can to get Bafana deducted three points by Fifa (for allegedly fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena). But they will still need to start winning more football matches too.

Our prediction: Nigeria 3 Rwanda 1

Betway odds: Nigeria 1.33, Rwanda 11.00, draw 4.30

Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks

It’s the Rugby Championship match all South Africans have been looking forward to, taking place at the famed Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Both the Boks and All Blacks have a one-from-two record in the competition, but none of that will matter when the first whistle blows.

The Boks have not won at the ground since 1937, losing eight times at the venue since then. But, none of this group of Boks have played there. Also, the Boks go into the game on the back of winning four in a row against their arch-rivals.

Our prediction: All Blacks by 10

Betway odds: All Blacks 1.64, Springboks 2.55, draw 23.00

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.