Eden Park record not to be feared, says Bok boss Rassie Erasmus

The Boks have not had many chances to play the All Blacks at Eden Park in the last 31 years, with their last game at the iconic stadium back in 2013.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that Eden Park is not to be feared, and that the Boks believe they can do the job and get a win over the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

A lot has been said about the All Blacks’ fortress in Auckland, which is a ground that they haven’t lost at in over three decades.

Their last defeat at Eden Park came in 1994 when they were beaten 23-20 by France, and since then they have won 48 and drawn two of the next 50 matches there.

However, in that same time period the Boks haven’t played at the stadium much, with them making just five appearances in their 29 visits to New Zealand over the past 31 years, with the last coming in 2013.

So although they haven’t won there since 1937, they haven’t had many chances to, and did manage an 18-all draw there back in 1994.

Erasmus explained that they have spoken about the record, but that it wasn’t a big talking point, as anything can happen, even at grounds where teams traditionally do well, and if they get a first win there in the professional era, it won’t mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Ellis Park factor

“It’s a difficult thing for me to answer, so it doesn’t come across the wrong way, but Ellis Park is a big ground for us, and two years ago, the All Blacks, after we beat them in Mbombela, went there and beat us,” said Erasmus.

“Two weeks ago, we lost against Australia there [at Ellis Park].”

Erasmus continued: “On the night, it’s a 70 by 100 metre field, it’s a referee, there’s 15 guys on the field [on one side], there’s a crowd that’s going to be passionate.

“We’re not disrespecting that, we just don’t think there’s something more that can motivate us, other than just by playing the All Blacks, so I think for them it will be a hell of a benefit, but sometimes it isn’t … like for us against Australia when they beat us at Ellis Park.

“Internally it doesn’t get discussed a hell of a lot, because what can you do more than in any other game. It will be great if we achieve that, but that’s not our driving factor this week.”

The only current Bok players who have played a Test at Eden Park are Willie le Roux, who played on the wing, Eben Etzebeth, at lock, and Siya Kolisi, on the bench, in the 29-15 defeat on 14 September 2013.

Since the Boks’ last win at the ground, in 1937, they have lost eight matches at Eden Park.