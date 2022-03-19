Ban on buying fuel in containers finally lifted

Citizen Reporter

For the first time since July last year, consumers may once again purchase petrol and diesel in containers.

This after dispensing fuel into containers was banned by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) during the July unrest last year.

The ban was instituted after concerns looters could plunder fuel resources.

The lift on the ban comes after the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) successfully pressured the DMRE to withdraw its prohibition, Polokwane Review reports.

The ban caused undue hardship for consumers, especially farmers, who have to buy fuel in containers.

Saai CEO Francois Rossouw said Saai’s attorneys had written to DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe on 15 July, calling for the regulations to be withdrawn.

Rossouw said Mantashe announced regulations would be withdrawn on 16 July, but that it was never done.

Saai’s attorneys wrote to Mantashe again on 22 July, and again on 4 November last year, urging him to honour his commitment to withdraw the ban.

Nothing came of this either, prompting Saai to issue court papers to the DMRE to compel it to withdraw the regulations.

Only after this did Mantashe gazette the withdrawal of regulations.

“The unrest has by now long come and gone. Fuel supply in the country has stabilised long ago. There is no longer a need for any restriction.

“The ban has already had a detrimental effect on the operations of a number of farmers who cannot purchase fuel in containers as they always used to do.

“It’s a shame that we had to approach the court to compel the department to withdraw these irrational and detrimental regulations,” Rossouw told the publication.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Polokwane Review’s website, by Barry Viljoen. Read the original article here.