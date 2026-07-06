Business

Home » Business

Cable theft dims young entrepreneur’s dream

Picture of Buhlebenkosi Twala

By Buhlebenkosi Twala

3 minute read

6 July 2026

12:31 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The 24-year-old cuts hair for a living and hopes to open a bakery, but the lack of electricity in his area means both business avenues are difficult to follow

Cable theft dims young entrepreneur's dream

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A 24-year-old Mpumalanga entrepreneur spends his days cutting hair and his nights dreaming about baking. But Comfort, as he’s locally known, might need to close his barber shop and give up on his passion because he simply can’t switch the lights on.

Cable theft holds back business

Cable theft might be prevalent across South Africa, but its impact is particularly felt by local entrepreneurs trying to make ends meet in Machadodorp.

“I had ideas of other business ventures, but they are all going to meet the same fate as my haircutting business,” he said. “I was going to gather enough funds and then venture to business like baking and cooking – selling goods to my fellow locals but all of that needs electricity and that would require me to have a generator and not just batteries.”

As the sole breadwinner of his family, Comfort depends on the money he makes from cutting hair and the R370 monthly unemployment grant he gets from Sassa.

Increased costs

The constant lack of electricity due to cable theft means he must find solutions to try and keep his business running.

He uses a portable battery charging station to charge his clippers and sometimes goes to his friend’s barbershop in a different section of Machadodorp.

“I need taxi money every time I go to my friend’s barber shop. Sometimes I go to my friend’s shop, and I don’t get a single customer because people in that area are not familiar with me and they don’t trust me with their hair. The disadvantage with the battery is that I can’t see how much power is left, so sometimes people refuse to cut their hair when I use the battery because it might run out of power while I’m in the middle of cutting a customer’s hair,” he said.

On a normal day with electricity, Comfort makes around R250, which is R1 750 a week. But, when there is no electricity, he loses at least half of this money.

Comfort says he has tried, unsuccessfully, to find fulltime employment. He blames the municipality and is torn about who to vote for in the upcoming local elections.

“Our municipality should stop [cable theft] and catch the criminals, but we all know that’s another story,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I won’t vote this year because I find it useless. We are just choosing who should eat government funds.”

Unemployment in South Africa

According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), unemployment increased to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026.

While some, like Comfort, have tried to find solutions, they end up using most of their profits to keep their business running.

As a result, they often close shop within months of opening and look for other ways to survive.

Read more on these topics

cable theft entrepreneurs entrepreneurship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News A year since Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations: What now?
Politics Malatsi denies Starlink lobbying claims: ‘All of this is a normal part of being in government’
News Alleged cigarette smuggler Mazzotti admitted to illegal tobacco trading, Madlanga commission hears
Politics Manyi targeted as MK party feels fallout after Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India
News Medical report reveals Feroz Khan’s injuries, doctors dismiss claims attack was staged

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News