From selling their home to securing Shoprite shelves: a father-and-son success story

The gamble paid off with sales surging by more than 130%.

When the covid pandemic brought the salon industry to a standstill, a father and son team from Gauteng, Norman and Agobokwe Motsepe, made a high-stakes decision to sell their family home to keep their business alive.

Today, that gamble has paid off, with Essence Hair Care products stocked on Shoprite shelves and sales surging by more than 130%.

The 56-year-old Norman started working in the haircare industry in the 1980s, he moved from working with leading brands, tested products, owned salons across Pretoria and represented South Africa at the Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Chicago, earning recognition as one of Africa’s leading stylists.

Over time, Norman built a fulfilling career that would later inspire his own son, Agobokwe to follow in his footsteps.

However, Norman had to step away from the haircare industry when economic conditions shifted. Years later, it was 31-year-old Agobokwe who encouraged him to return.

“As the years went by, I often spoke to him about going back, because that was his passion and where he found real joy,” says Agobokwe.

Father and son join hands

In 2017, Norman launched a venture that would officially become Essence Hair Care in 2019. Initially focused on salon supplies, the family was forced to rethink its strategy when covid lockdowns brought the salon industry to a halt.

They sold their home to fund the next phase of growth and shifted their focus to cosmetic stores and online sales – a move that coincided with Agobokwe joining the business full-time.

Agobokwe says this created an opportunity to work alongside the person who had shaped many of his values and ambitions.

Limited resources in the beginning

“I have seen first-hand the grit, courage and determination it takes to be a strong father and role model,” he says.

“Professionally, it takes patience and understanding, but at the end of the day, when there’s trust, love and a common goal, there’s no one else I would rather lean on than my father.”

He recalls the early days were a hands-on affair. With limited resources, the duo often worked in shifts to keep up with demand.

“One would label products during the day, and the other at night. In the morning we would shrink-wrap everything by hand before heading out to distribute orders,” recalls Agobokwe.

Business expands

The business grew from a range of 10 products in 20 outlets to 22 products stocked in 300 cosmetic shops nationwide.

In 2024, the father and son duo secured a listing with the Shoprite Group, with their products being available in multiple stores.

“With the growth we’ve experienced through Shoprite we’ve been able to hire six additional workers across production, sales and general operations,” adds Agobokwe.

The company now employs 22 people and recently moved into its fourth manufacturing facility in Centurion, providing additional production capacity, improved logistics, and room for future growth.

It’s a family business

The family dynamic remains central to the business. Norman focuses on sales and customer relationships, while Agobokwe oversees production and procurement.

“Building a business as a family gives us a competitive edge because different generations, viewpoints and approaches come together to build something solid,” he says.