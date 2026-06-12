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Distribution expansion gives alcohol brand boost to compete with giants

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

2 minute read

12 June 2026

01:11 pm

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The acquisition will give the brand an opportunity to compete with other well-known RTD brands, such as Bernini and Brutal Fruit.

Distribution expansion gives South Side boost to compete with giants

South Side directors Kevin Whittaker, Trent Varejes and Ryan Vercueil. Picture: Supplied

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South Side Hard Soda has been acquired by WV Squared Distribution, giving the brand an expanded national distribution and a significant manufacturing investment.

South Side Hard Soda is a ready-to-drink (RTD) spirit cooler, and it was recently acquired by WV Squared Distribution, a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods wholesaler and distributor.

The company handles product innovation, manufacturing, and distribution, with a specific focus on premium disposable vapes, nicotine pouches, and RTD beverages.

Brands expand into retail

South Side Hard Soda Director Trent Varejes said it has decided to expand its national footprint ‘aggressively’, making it available in over 2 000 retail locations nationwide.

This will give the brand an opportunity to compete with other well-known RTD brands, including Savanna Premium Cider, Brutal Fruit, Bernini, Smirnoff Ice, Belgravia, and Red Square.

South Side Hard Soda, like many other alcoholic brands, comes in different flavours. This one has five flavours, and it will be launching another flavour soon.

Brand to match its ambitions

Varejes said the acquisition has given it support to match its ambitions.

“The acquisition offers South Side the operational backbone to match its ambitions, alongside an already loyal customer base and established product identity,” said the brand.

“A cornerstone of this next chapter is a significant capital investment by the group’s subsidiary, which, over the past year, has commissioned and built a dedicated canning line and production facility.”

The future

Varejes added that this move will enable it to meet its increasing national demand.

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“With this strategic move, South Side ensures a consistent and reliable supply of products to meet increasing national demand,” he said.

“Retailers and consumers can count on South Side being on the shelf, every week, without exception”.

“The foundation is set. The shelves are stocked. Watch this space.”

Read more on these topics

alcohol alcohol sales retail sales

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