Jaguar recalls E-Pace models over tearing airbags

'According to the supplier, the airbag may tear during deployment due to improper folding during the assembly process.'

Jaguar Land Rover has notified the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of an airbag issue in the E-Pace models.

The NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring businesses treat consumers fairly and follow consumer protection laws.

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 protects consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

Recall of the E-Pace

In a media statement, NCC stated that the cars being recalled are the 2021 to 2024 models due to an issue with the passenger airbag.

“According to the supplier, the airbag may tear during deployment due to improper folding during the assembly process.”

Jaguar explained that a torn airbag may reduce occupant protection and increase the risk of injury in a crash. Additionally, a torn airbag could allow hot gases to escape, potentially causing burns to occupants.

Visit your nearest dealership

Jaguar did not specify how many cars might be affected by the issue.

Therefore, it is advisable that those who have bought the cars visit their nearest authorised dealership to have the module and associated components replaced at no charge.

Another manufacturer, Ford Motor, is recalling four models, totalling 5 718 cars that might be affected by the issues.

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) announced on Thursday that it is recalling EcoSports made between April 2021 and July 2022, Pumas from November 2021 to September 2024, and Rangers as well as Everests between June 2022 and March this year.

Major recall in Africa

Ford said the cars were not only sold in South Africa, but in other parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations.

The recall of the EcoSport consists of 2 806 units in South Africa, 25 in Botswana and 41 in Namibia over front half shafts. Dearborn states that the front half shafts could have been inserted improperly into the transmission. In the case of the Puma, there are 1 775 cars affected in South Africa, six in Botswana, 13 in Namibia, and two in Eswatini.

The issue involves the fuel line, which may result in an engine stall or, in the presence of an ignition source, a fire.

