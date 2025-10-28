Nissan hit by massive car recall as NCC notes surge in 2025 defect notices

The affected cars were sold nationwide from 4 May 2021 to 17 October 2024.

Nissan South Africa issued a product recall affecting 1 665 Qashqai models on Monday. The recall comes at a time when the National Consumer Commission (NCC) acknowledged an increase in car recalls this year.

The NCC protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

Nissan told the NCC that the affected cars were sold nationwide from 4 May 2021 to 17 October 2024.

Just in October alone, BMW Group South Africa issued a recall affecting 12 491 cars sold from 2016.

Issue with Nissan Qashqai

“Nissan has informed the NCC that during engine operation, there is potential for movement of the fuel pipe within its retaining clip within the engine bay,” added the manufacturer.

“This movement could lead to wear on the fuel pipe. It is also possible for the wear to generate a perforation condition on the fuel pipe, resulting in a potential fuel leak.”

Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu noted that the success of the recalls depends on the immediate response by owners of these vehicles.

Visit Nissan for a check-up

Ratshisusu said that owners of Nissan Qashqai models are urged to visit the nearest authorised dealership for free inspection and necessary repairs.

Phetho Ntaba, spokesperson to the NCC told The Citizen they have received more car recalls compared to the previous financial year.

She has attributed the increase in recalls to improved communication. “It seems that suppliers are conducting more routine checks throughout the lifespan of the vehicle to ensure that their products remain safe,” said Ntaba

“It may also be that there is improved communication between the NCC, suppliers and consumers.”

People ignore recall notices

When asked how successful these car recalls have been, Ntaba answered that they have noted motorists ignore the notices; however, this is starting to change.

“We are aware that some consumers tend to ignore notifications from the manufacturers, hence our increased communication regarding the recalls and associated risks,” she said.

“With our heightened communication, we receive close-up reports from the suppliers quicker. This indicates that consumers are now heeding the call.”

Reminder to the public and suppliers

Ntaba said the NCC encourages the public to immediately respond to notifications from suppliers, as this is to ensure that possible eventualities are prevented.

Suppliers, on the other hand, are reminded that they have a responsibility to produce products that are free of defects, durable, and usable for the purpose for which they were intended.

“We also implore suppliers to continue communicating recalls urgently as this is a legal requirement,” she added.

