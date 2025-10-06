BMW recalls 12 491 cars sold from 2016

Owners of these BMW models are advised to avoid driving through water.

BMW Group South Africa has announced a product recall affecting six different models sold in the country from 2016.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said the recall affects 12 491 vehicles.

Affected models are the 3 Series (G20 model), 4 Series (G22 model), 5 Series (G30 model), Z4 (G29 model), X3 (G01 model) and X4 (G02 model).

Issue with BMW cars

The NCC protects consumers by ensuring businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly. BMW told the NCC that the recall of the cars is in relation to a starter motor,” the NCC said.

“According to BMW, their product controls and customer complaints have shown that in the identified vehicles, water can enter the starter motor at certain points and cause corrosion.”

“This may prevent the engine from starting. This can lead to a short circuit and, subsequently, local overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked.”

BMW will repair them for free

The NCC added that motorists are advised to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the starter motor, particularly with a chance of the vehicle remaining submerged for an extended period.

“In the unlikely event of a thermal event, damage to persons or property may occur.”

Owners of the above-mentioned models are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the starter motor and can also use this link or monitor in-car communication to check if their vehicle is affected by the safety recall.

“The replacement of the starter motor will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.”

Head restraints

In September, BMW X3 was included in product recalls of four other brands. The issue with the X3 models was head restraints on the rear seats.

“The two outer head restraints on the rear seats of the affected vehicles were not manufactured correctly.

“In the event of an accident, it is possible that the support function may be compromised and the outer head restraints on the rear seat may not provide the required protection. This may cause severe injuries as parts of the head restraint could dislodge.”

