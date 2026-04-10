Sars obtains court order to freeze millions in former employees’ assets

Crackdown on corruption within its ranks continues.

Johnstone Makhubu, the incoming (and acting) commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), has issued a stern warning that corruption within the institution will not be tolerated.

The warning comes after Sars secured a preservation order against the assets of two of its former officials suspected of malfeasance.

Former Sars officials accused of corruption and money laundering

The revenue service says that in addition to meeting the statutory threshold prescribed in the Tax Administration Act for granting a preservation order, it also presented prima facie evidence before the court of non-compliance with relevant tax laws by the pair.

This includes alleged corruption, money laundering, conducting unauthorised work outside of Sars, being in breach of Sars’ secrecy provisions, and misuse of state property.

One of the implicated employees resigned in 2024, and the other in 2025. Read more ‘There is a fight coming,’ court told as Free State asbestos trial faces further delays

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has granted the preservation of their assets, preventing their dissipation while tax assessments are being finalised.

The preservation order places under curatorship three immovable properties, estimated to be worth several million rand in total, six vehicles, and multiple bank and investment accounts held across major financial institutions.

‘Worst form of betrayal’

The curator has been authorised by the court to investigate and locate any further assets that may be concealed.

“Corruption by Sars employees, whether former or present, is the worst form of betrayal,” says Makhubu, who was recently announced as Edward Kieswetter’s successor.

“It undermines public trust, damages the integrity of our systems, and strikes at the heart of the state’s ability to serve its people,” he adds.

“We are acting early, securing assets, and following the money. Where corruption intersects with tax and customs systems, Sars will intervene swiftly and lawfully. No one is above the law, especially those entrusted to enforce it.”

Sars has not ruled out further civil, administrative and criminal processes as investigations continue.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.