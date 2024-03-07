Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Sponsored

3 minute read

7 Mar 2024

03:25 pm

Let’s go on safari! A 3-in-1 package Plus 5 Kruger & surrounds travel prizes to be won valued over R89 400!

6 lucky readers stand to win travel prizes with unique bush experiences in the KNP & surrounds valued over R89 400!

Welcome to a new month of 6 luxury travel prizes to be won in and surrounding the legendary Kruger National Park!

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT PLAINS CAMP @ RHINO WALKING SAFARIS

1 lucky reader stands to win this intimate trails camp prize in the heart of SA’s legendary KNP including a short walking trail and game drive valued at R30 800!

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT HIGHGROVE HOUSE COUNTRY HOTEL

1 lucky reader stands to win distinctive accommodation in an executive suite including a private sauna, shower and pool valued at R19 000!

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT THE ZARAFA

1 lucky reader stands to win this prize combining influences from south-east Asia with the African bush experience including a morning safari valued at R13 200!

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT GRAND KRUGER LODGE & SPA

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry. This 4-star lodge stay includes a full body massage and twilight drive for two – 1 winner. Valued at R8 180!

3-in-1 PACKAGE VALUED AT A COMBINED R8 289

1 lucky reader stands to win:

  • 2-nights for two at Khululeka Safaris Lodge for two
  • 1x Canon PowerShot Zoom camera
  • Free entry to Graskop Gorge Lift Company including zipline, viewing lift and forest experience for two

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT KOMATI GORGE LODGE

1 lucky reader stands to win an adventure stry in the new Aloe suite including a picnic, sunset game drive and other exciting activities for two valued at R9 980!

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News UCT says Matshela Koko was not invited to lecture students on ethics and professionalism
Local News AKA, Tibz murder: Defence attorney says her client is innocent
Courts Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch]
Elections WATCH: MK party warns of ‘anarchy and civil war’ if not allowed to contest elections
Local Soccer Sono grateful after Broos gifts him with AFCON medal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe