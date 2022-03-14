‘I’m going after what’s mine,’ says AKA after ‘Braai Show’ legal victory

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and the Megacy are in celebratory mode after the Congratulate hit maker shared legal documents solidifying his seat at The Braai Show table.

The Braai Show made headlines in August last year after announcing rapper Cassper Nyovest as its host for the second season, and AKA’s subsequent statement confirming he was unaware The Braai Show would go ahead with a new presenter.

“Although not surprised by the opportunism, Mr Forbes does regret the lack of integrity and legal foresight by those who sought to proceed with this incompetently sanctioned plan,” the statement read.

The announcement sparked a debate on who the real owner of The Braai Show is, with AKA insisting he owned a 50% stake of the pie.

Now the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) seems to have resolved the matter after its finding that “there is a valid and binding partnership agreement between the parties” and that “the claimant is entitled to benefit from the fruits arising from and in relation to exploitation of jointly owned copyright. The claimant is entitled to the profits realised in the exploitation of the jointly owned intellectual property”.

In a statement on Monday, AKA thanked his legal team for scoring him his victory, announcing that he was going after what is rightfully his.

“This morning, justice was finally served. I received confirmation of what I have always said: That I own The Braai Show.

“This matter for me has always been about business principles and asserting my rights to my intellectual property. It is about the injustices that continue to befall us in the creative industry and the violation of our trust by those we work with, who continue to exploit us. Thus I am happy that the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without my involvement.

“Now that the arbitration proceedings have determined, with finality, that I own half of The Braai Show, I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those that sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property,” he said.