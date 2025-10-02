Another Samro board member resigns amid drama at music body

Le Roux’s resignation comes just a few weeks after Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni also resigned from the board

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has accepted the resignation of its non-executive board member Gabriel Le Roux following weeks of turmoil at the organisation.

“We sincerely thank him for his service and commitment to the organisation and to the music community at large,” read a brief statement by Samro.

The organisation stated that it remains committed to ensuring it is well-governed, transparent and responsive to its members.

“The process to fill the vacant board positions to ensure the organisation is fully equipped to drive its next chapter of growth will be communicated to members in accordance with relevant statutory processes,” it said.

Le Roux’s resignation comes just a few weeks after Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni also resigned from the board.

Maweni’s exit followed the resignation of two other board members, Dr Sibongile Vilakazi and Veronica Motloutsi.

ALSO READ: Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni resigns a week after musicians storm press briefing

Gabriel Le Roux on the Samro drama

In August, Le Roux called for the removal of Maweni and other independent non-executive directors on the board.

“The composers have already lodged a motion for their removal at board level. We have furnished ample reasons why we intend to do so, however in terms of the members, the MOI stipulates that we are not compelled to give reasons for the removal of director of the board, we can do that without giving reason,” said Le Roux in a video.

Speaking to the Sunday World soon after that, Le Roux said there was a plot to have him removed as a board member.

“On Thursday, September 11, there will be a board meeting where we’ll be deliberating the removal of five people, whether they should stay or be removed from the board,” he said in early September.

“The original proposal came from us when we, as the composers, asked for the removal of the chairs of the social, ethics and governance committee, Dr Sibongile Vilakazi and Veronica Motloutsi.

“Subsequently, there was retaliation from Vilakazi for my removal. She believes I colluded with the suspended COO [chief operations officer], Mpho Mofikoe.”

ALSO READ: ‘They are supposed to listen to us, not dictate to us,’ say disgruntled Samro members

Disruption at press conference

In September disgruntled musicians, who are members of Samro, disrupted a press conference held by the Samro board headed by Maweni, to address some of the controversies at the organisation.

The disruption to the press briefing was because of corruption allegations against Samro, which stem from a 2023 investigation commissioned by Samro and conducted by Fundudzi Forensic Services.

The investigation revealed fraudulent activities involving certain members, including composers, authors and publishers, in collusion with a former Samro employee.

The forensic investigation focused on the financial years 2020 to 2022.

This misconduct resulted in irregular royalty claims amounting to R3.4 million, flagged during Samro’s internal processes, from a total of R60 million claimed.

About R30 million was paid out, while the remaining undisbursed funds remain in the Undocumented Works pool.

“They are supposed to listen to us, they’re not supposed to dictate to us – this is why we fight. If you discuss with them openly or confront them, they sabotage you,” singer and Samro member Mercy Pakela told The Citizen at the disrupted press conference.

According to Samro, the organisation reported a 15.4% increase in total licence revenue and distributed a record-breaking R429.2 million in royalties to its members during Maweni’s tenure.

“At the same time, his focus on operational efficiency reduced Samro’s cost-to-income ratio to its lowest level in a decade, falling from 40% seven years ago to 22.8%,” read the statement.

In early August, Samro suspended its chief operating officer, Mpho Mofikoe, after she reportedly discovered that at least R90 million had allegedly been wasted.

“The Fundudzi [forensic report into allegations of irregular payments of undocumented works] was very thorough,” Mofikoe said in the extraordinary general meeting in July. “We failed internally as Samro.”

In the same meeting, Mofikoe said she knew she would get fired for blowing the whistle.

“I had to raise a grievance against the board because of interference that is currently taking place by the board.”

Samro has denied that her suspension was a response to her actions.

“The precautionary suspension is standard practice to allow an impartial process to proceed to its fair conclusion without interference,” read a Samro statement.

Part of the reason for the July meeting was to explain the report to members.

NOW READ: Samro hits back at claims it suspended its COO for exposing dodgy spending