Mokima Music responds to Makhadzi’s SAMRO royalties dispute claims

Makhadzi says the company has been collecting her royalties without her knowledge.

Mokima Music and Publishing has responded to allegations that they have been collecting singer Makhadzi’s SAMRO royalties without her knowledge.

Makhadzi shared her frustrations in a message published by Maphepha Ndaba on Wednesday.

“I found out that my old management at Open Mic opened a company called Nazo in partnership with Mokima Production, which works with a new company called Virgin Music Group.

“The two companies are collecting my publishing royalties without my knowledge. I don’t know at this point what you want from me. I am not bothering anyone; I am just doing my thing,” Makhadzi said.

She added that after parting ways with her former record label, Open Mic, she never signed another publishing deal.

“After my fallout with Open Mic, I never signed a publishing deal with any company… While preparing for my album, I’m making sure that everything moves smoothly,” she added.

Mokima Music denies allegations

Mokima Music responded, denying the allegations. In a statement, the company said it has a valid Administration and Publishing Agreement with Nazwo Digital, Makhadzi’s original publisher.

“In response to the recent defamatory statements made publicly by Makhadzi, we wish to clarify the following: Mokima Music & Publishing entered into a valid Administration and Publishing Agreement with Nazwo Digital, the original publisher for Makhadzi. We are in possession of a signed publishing agreement between Nazwo Digital and the composer, Makhadzi.”

The statement added that royalties collected have been lawfully distributed to Nazwo Digital and that all operations are conducted legally and with integrity.

“We remain fully committed to addressing and resolving this matter through appropriate legal channels, including the courts if necessary. We encourage the affected parties to follow the proper channels to resolve this amicably and transparently,” the publishers added.

