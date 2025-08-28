Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Mokima Music responds to Makhadzi’s SAMRO royalties dispute claims

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

28 August 2025

12:34 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Makhadzi says the company has been collecting her royalties without her knowledge.

Makhadzi

Award-winning singer, Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Mokima Music and Publishing has responded to allegations that they have been collecting singer Makhadzi’s SAMRO royalties without her knowledge.

Makhadzi shared her frustrations in a message published by Maphepha Ndaba on Wednesday.

“I found out that my old management at Open Mic opened a company called Nazo in partnership with Mokima Production, which works with a new company called Virgin Music Group.

“The two companies are collecting my publishing royalties without my knowledge. I don’t know at this point what you want from me. I am not bothering anyone; I am just doing my thing,” Makhadzi said.

She added that after parting ways with her former record label, Open Mic, she never signed another publishing deal.

“After my fallout with Open Mic, I never signed a publishing deal with any company… While preparing for my album, I’m making sure that everything moves smoothly,” she added.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Makhadzi takes it back to where it all began 15 years ago ahead of December One Woman Show

Mokima Music denies allegations

Mokima Music responded, denying the allegations. In a statement, the company said it has a valid Administration and Publishing Agreement with Nazwo Digital, Makhadzi’s original publisher.

“In response to the recent defamatory statements made publicly by Makhadzi, we wish to clarify the following: Mokima Music & Publishing entered into a valid Administration and Publishing Agreement with Nazwo Digital, the original publisher for Makhadzi. We are in possession of a signed publishing agreement between Nazwo Digital and the composer, Makhadzi.”

The statement added that royalties collected have been lawfully distributed to Nazwo Digital and that all operations are conducted legally and with integrity.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We remain fully committed to addressing and resolving this matter through appropriate legal channels, including the courts if necessary. We encourage the affected parties to follow the proper channels to resolve this amicably and transparently,” the publishers added.

NOW READ: Watch: Former ‘Scandal!’ star Given Stuurman reacts to claims he is down and out

Read more on these topics

Makhadzi music royalties

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SA buried more 30 to 34-year-olds than people aged 90 and above in 2022 — Stats SA
Courts Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape
Betway PSL Al-Ahly begin search for Riveiro’s replacement – reports
Politics Was the ANCYL whipped into order over National Dialogue ‘tea party’ comments?
News More woes for Malema as SAHRC to pursue sanctions against EFF leader

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp