Who is Eben Etzebeth’s soon-to-be bride?

Renate Engelbrecht

Following their recent engagement, Eben Etzebeth and his beautiful fiancé, Anlia van Rensburg – who has an Honours Degree in Performing Arts (Cum Laude) – are high on the list of conversation topics.

You might know Eben Etzebeth’s soon-to-be bride from her role as Sasha Richter in the Afrikaans television series, Getroud met Rugby.

This was also the series in which she made her TV debut.

She was also seen in the HBO Ridley Scott TV series, Raised by Wolves and the local horror film, The Last Sacrament.

Her more recent acting projects included Revolt, Deep Slate, Agent 2000, Playboyz, ’n Man soos my pa, Die Spreeus, Projek Dinah and Split Gedagtes. Anlia’s roots are in musical theatre and she has played various roles in theatre productions too.

Her talents don’t stop there, though.

The Springbok lock’s fiancé is also known as Anlia Star among those in the Afrikaans music industry and she pulls a rather impressive country vibe without much effort.

Although she is down to earth and beautiful, the singer-actress can also deliver some impressive fight scenes.

She has been training in Combat Fighting for action films specifically, as well as basic gun handling, high diving, trampoline, basic horse riding and more.

Thankfully, she didn’t put up a fight when Eben Etzebeth went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

In February this year, Anlia shared a couple of pictures of her attending Eben Etzebeth’s first rugby game back in France – the two looking happy and in love.

“What a treat to watch your first game back! You played your heart out (like always) and you were a champ (like always),” she wrote in her post.

Little did she know that there was an engagement coming up.

Now, for the wedding planning! At least they’re sorted when it comes to photos and videos on the day, as Anlia previously had the opportunity to travel to Italy where she trained in modelling, TV and photo posing.