WATCH: Connie Ferguson feels ‘blessed’ to have parent with Shona

Lerato Maimela

South African actress, producer and filmmaker Connie Ferguson was reminded of her late husband Shona Ferguson this past Sunday, as the day marked the first Father’s Day which she as well as her children spent without him.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the producer shared a never before seen video of her late husband laying on the carpet of their bedroom.

Throughout the video, Connie asks Shona to accompany her to boxing, which is a sport they enjoyed doing together, but Shona refuses and says “I am full. I am tired. I am cold.”

The mother-of-two then assures her husband that he will feel much livelier if he goes boxing with her, but Shona continues to refuse the invite and says that he will be up for boxing in two hours if she gives him some time to rest and allow his food to digest.

In the caption of the post, the businesswoman said that she misses Shona every day, but missed him a little more on Father’s Day.

“Miss you everyday, especially missed you today,” said Ferguson.

She then went on to praise her late husband for setting a good standard of what a father should be to his children, before saying that she was blessed to be given the opportunity to parent their children with him.

“Thank you for showing that it’s not that hard to be a good father! I was blessed to parent with you,” said the actress.

Connie ended off her post by wishing all the lovely fathers a wonderful Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the lovely fathers out there. I hope you all had a fabulous one,” said Ferguson.

In her next post, she shared a picture of her 86-year-old father, and penned a sweet Father’s Day message to him in the caption of the post, detailing how he has been an inspiration in her life throughout the years.

“Happy Father’s Day Papzoza! I thank God for your life! Thank you for being my biggest inspiration in all things life! Love you Pops,” said Ferguson.