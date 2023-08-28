Celebs And Viral August 28, 2023 | 2:31 pm

By Lineo Lesemane

WATCH: Denise Zimba welcomes her 2nd baby

Denise Zimba

Actress and TV host, Denise Zimba. Picture: Instagram/@missdenisezimba

Former Generations actress and TV host Denise Zimba is officially a mother of two.

The TV star recently announced the arrival of her baby. In a video posted to social media, Denise calls her closest friends, like Thando Thabethe, and tells them about baby Mila’s arrival.

Denise wrote: “Tired. Overwhelmed. Changed. Isolated. But most importantly: in love and grateful. Hi, Mila”.

Congratulatory messages poured in from industry friends Pearl Modiadie, Zola Nombona, Bontle Modiselle, and others.

Denise pens a heartwarming message to her husband

A few days ago, Denise took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her husband, Jakob Schlichtig.

She said Jakob is the best father she could have ever asked for her children, adding he and their firstborn daughter are best friends.

“Thank you for being such an incredible, present, affectionate, supportive, and sensitive gentleman to our little girl. You have set such a positive tone and standard of what a true man is. A king, a homemaker, protector and provider, a loving soul waiting to fill her cup endlessly,” Denise added.

The pair tied the knot last year in a beautiful traditional and white wedding ceremony. Denise said God blessed her with a kind, gentle, and abundantly loving man.

“Jakob, my man! You are brave to take me on buddy! And because of that, I knew, I couldn’t possibly lose the opportunity the universe has gifted me, with your soul. I love you so much.

“My protector, my soul’s keeper, my voice of reason, my reason to live a fulfilled life. Leah and I couldn’t have asked for a more powerful being like yourself. We chose you, and thank you for opening your heart to us. You are our pillar, and I can say from the both of us, we are strong and grounded in your existence.”

