Well-known Afrikaans actress, Franci Swanepoel dies at 50

Citizen Reporter

Binnelanders actress Franci Swanepoel died in her sleep on Saturday evening, at the age of 50, Maroela Media reported.

The talent agency, Talent-ETC took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm the news of the actresses passing.

“You will be loved and missed until the end of time,” the caption accompanying a photo of a smiling Swanepoel read.

The cause of her death is still unknown at this stage.

Swanepoel is best known for her role as Toeks Joubert in the Afrikaans soap opera Binnelanders.

She also starred in Getroud met Rugby, Sterlopers and the Afrikaans films Stroomop and Lien se Langstaanskoene.

Swanepoel also worked as a presenter for Fiësta and SABC2.

Tributes poured in on social media for the actress on Sunday evening.

Actor Adriaan Marais took to his Facebook timeline to express his condolences and share how Swanepoel impacted his acting career.

“Dearest Franci Swanepoel, you got your angel wings… I learned so much from you as an actor and a person. I’m going to miss you incredibly, my friend, all that fun talking, laughing and crying, today my tears are for you. Thank you for all the faith and love you have shown me over the years.”

Actress Lizz Meiring also took to Twitter to share the sad news of Franci’s death.

“The brilliant and beloved actress, TV, film and theatre veteran (even though she was barely 50) Franci Swanepoel passed away last night in her sleep. In addition to her exceptional talent, class and intelligence, Franci was an exceptional person. Warm, sincere, honest. So much care about our industry,” Meiring tweeted.

Die briljante en geliefde aktrise , tv , film en teater veteraan ( al was sy skaars 50) Franci Swanepoel is laasnag in haar slaap oorlede. Benewens haar uitsonderlike talent , klas en intelligensie was Franci ‘n besonderse mens. Warm, opreg, eerlik .Soveel omgegee vir ons bedryf pic.twitter.com/eL5RyfmtC3— Lizz Meiring Official (@LizzMeiring) October 16, 2022

Speaking to Netwerk24, director of kykNET channels, Waldimar Pelser said Swanepoel was filming a drama series for the channel.

“We are all terribly saddened to hear of Franci’s death. She was a great talent and valued colleague for everyone at the channel.”

Swanepoel is survived by her husband Max Baer, mother, older brother Jan Adriaan and older sister Elsje.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers