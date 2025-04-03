Brenda Ngxoli speaks out on alleged abuse by mother and ex-partner

The actress said she will be 'documenting' her life online for the next couple of days.

Award-winning actress Brenda Ngxoli has taken to social media to open up about alleged abuse at the hands of her mother and the father of her child.

Brenda, who posted distressing videos of her mother earlier this year, said she would be “documenting and archiving” her life online for the next couple of days.

In a series of Instagram posts, she claimed that her ex-lover, the father of her child, was abusive and struggled with substance abuse.

She said he has never been part of their daughter’s life.

“He would lament between the kicks, punches, and strangulations…

“If anything happens to me, he must never take my child. As it is, I have a protection order against him,” she added.

Brenda said she eventually left her ex and later found out that she was pregnant after filming iNumber Number 2.

She said she gave birth alone at Morningside Clinic, with nurses and staff offering support.

“I reached out to my mother, whom I had not spoken to for three years due to various issues, and told her I had a baby. She flew to Johannesburg within days.

“We then decided that after my tax returns, we would return to Xolobe together. I asked her about the state of our home. She said the homestead was not as I had left it — it was dilapidated. My animals were gone, etc.”

Brenda Ngxoli: ‘Beatings, accusations, and verbal abuse’

She said they then planned to return to their family home in the Eastern Cape and fix it. However, when they arrived, she says the abuse started again.

“Within three days of me being back home in Xolobe, what had made me leave for three years was back — the beatings, the accusations, and the verbal abuse. [Where is the money? Did you think you would succeed in that house with that man?]

“My mother tried to throw a brick at me, claiming she was aiming for my phone, not me or my child. I ran outside into the freezing night and sat in the bakkie, shaking with my newborn in hand.

“I called a friend. The police were called, but I chickened out as they asked for directions. How could I call the cops on my own mother? Big mistake…”

She said she eventually left, telling her family she had found a job in Johannesburg, which was not true.

However, she said she eventually found a job and last year decided to visit her mother.

“My close associates tried to stop me. I refused to turn my back on my family — my mother needed me. And then… I posted that infamous video,” she said.

