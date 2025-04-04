Justice for Cwecwe: Persons of interest not suspects, no witnesses and no foreign DNA found

During the briefing, officials revealed that 259 rape suspects were arrested in the past week alone, with 95% of these arrests made in KwaZulu-Natal.

Johannesburg community members take part in a #JusticeforCwecwe march after the seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at Bergview College on 14 October 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

National police commissioner General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola on Friday said there are currently no suspects in the case of eight-year-old Cwecwe, who was allegedly sexually assaulted at her former school in October 2024.

Masemola also confirmed that no foreign DNA was discovered on the victim during the investigation.

“The complexity of the DNA and what has been said is that DNA was collected from the victim but there is no foreign DNA that has been found on the victim. That doesn’t mean you must close the investigation and stop,” said Masemola.

The announcement came during a media briefing where Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and top police management provided updates on the investigation into the alleged rape of the young girl at Bergview College in Matatiele, where she was reportedly told to clean a classroom while waiting for her transport.

‘No witnesses’: Cwecwe’s case investigation details

Approximately six months after the incident, the ministry deployed a specialised police force led by the national commissioner to thoroughly investigate the matter.

This after the victim’s mother went on a podcast to raise awareness and demand justice for her child.

The case has since garnered widespread support from social media and nationwide, with multiple protests demanding #JusticeForCwecwe.

The case has proven particularly challenging for investigators.

“There are no witnesses in the case,” explained Mchunu during the briefing.

“As the matter continued to play in the public and the investigations continued up to the time when the docket was taken to the prosecutor, it wasn’t accompanied with witnesses, as with a normal case.”

The minister emphasised that DNA testing is critical in such cases.

“DNA testing was done on the victim as per procedure. The outcome of those who were dealing with the matter was that no foreign DNA could be found on the victim,” he said.

Despite this setback, authorities identified three persons of interest.

Masemola clarified their status: “We spoke about three people of interest. That does not necessarily mean that those people are suspects. As we said, the first IOs [investigating officers], they did investigation and it was identified that there are people that they could bring closer and the DNA of these three has been taken.”

Specialised team deployed in seeking justice for Cwecwe

To ensure the investigation receives appropriate expertise, the national commissioner deployed Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, to lead the team in Matatiele.

Mchunu noted that the investigation had generally followed correct procedures but faced significant challenges due to the complexity of the case, particularly with regards to DNA evidence and the involvement of a minor.

Over 200 sexual assault suspects arrested this week

The minister highlighted the Saps track record in addressing gender-based violence and crimes against children, noting that more than 35 500 suspects were arrested in GBV cases over the past two years, with 4 500 convictions secured during the same period.

“The police are at work all over South Africa, arrests and convictions. If there is one case that we investigate and we don’t get a conviction of a GBVF nature, it is one too many, of course,” Mchunu said.

During the briefing, officials revealed that 259 rape suspects were arrested in the past week alone, with 95% of these arrests made in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national commissioner provided context around these figures: “With regard to the number of arrests, as you said, it’s 259 that has been made. And the cases, I do not have the figures, but normally they range between six to 900 [cases] a week. But that is not only against children, but it’s all sexual offences whether it be males or females.”

Appeal for calm and compassion for GBVF victims

Mchunu appealed for calm while acknowledging the public’s concerns about the Cwecwe case.

“We are therefore appealing for calm on the matter while understanding the concerns which we share as a department of Saps and are saying we are ceased with the matter, and will remain in system with it until conclusion of the whole investigation and court processes when they arise.”

He also called for compassion in how such cases are discussed, particularly on social media: “We would want to really make an appeal that we treat these matters seriously and with compassion. All the women and children who find themselves in these unfortunate situations, they need our empathy.”

Cwecwe case investigation continues

Despite the challenges, police officials assured the public that the investigation into Cwecwe’s case continues.

He emphasised the complexity of investigating cases involving minors: “Investigation of cases of minors is very complex. It takes time because at some point the minor will be of assistance but also it takes time, it’s not something that happens quite quickly.”

The authorities are working closely with the Premier of the Eastern Cape and his team and have maintained regular contact with Cwecwe’s mother, who initially raised concerns about the investigation.

