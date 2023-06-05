WATCH: ‘Sizokthola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo and crew attacked in Rustenburg

By Lineo Lesemane

North West SAPS is reportedly investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the attack on Moja Love’s team.

Sizokthola presenter Xolani Khumalo and his crew were attacked in Rustenburg, where they were shooting the arrest of a “drug dealer” for the hit crime show.

ALSO READ: Moja Love clears the air on Jub Jub’s ‘dismissal’

“It was a sad thing to watch”

According to Zimoja, the crew arrived at Coconut Lounge where they spotted the suspect, and chaos erupted as people were happy to see the show’s presenter. The security and management then blocked the crew. They couldn’t approach the suspect or leave the lounge.

“Eventually, some of them managed to walk away, but others were locked in since the security locked the gate. The crew that was outside broke the gate lock and managed to rescue the members inside.

“It was a sad thing to watch because it’s clear that criminals are protected at all costs. That man they protected is a drug dealer killing the youth, yet management and security protected him at all costs. Cry my beloved country,” a source told the publication.

Zimoja adds that Coconut Lounge security allegedly threw bottles at the crew while they were already outside the lounge’s premises. This resulted in damage to one of their vehicles.

#Sizokthola Xolani and crew attacked at Rustenburg pic.twitter.com/nb5RRVb1sD— 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗴𝘀 (@Lord_4D) June 4, 2023

Xolani living in fear

Last month, Sunday World reported that Xolani was living in fear of being assassinated after he received death threats from unknown drug dealers.

The publication revealed that Moja Love’s CEO, Aubrey Tau, and Xolani were receiving death threats from people who wanted them to stop the show.

A source said they had to beef up their security.

“The show has created serious ramifications for drug lords. It has caused a huge stir in the drug industry. This has caused drug dealers to threaten Xolani and Aubrey, as they have realised that the show is causing problems for them.

“Many people around the country have showered Xolani with praises for a job well done, but this is rubbing drug dealers the wrong way. It is exposing their criminal network,” the source added.

NOW READ: Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss to host Miss Supranational in Poland