WATCH: Man arrested after throwing phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert

A 27-year-old man has reportedly been charged with two counts of assault after throwing a phone at international singer, Bebe Rexha, hitting her in the face.

The incident happened towards the end of Bebe’s concert on Sunday night in Manhattan, New York.

The In the Name of Love hitmaker shared an update on her Instagram today, saying she is good. She posted a picture of her stitched and bruised face.

According to Rolling Stones, a young man, Nicolas Malvagna, has been charged with two counts of assault in the third-degree, one count of harassment, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of attempted assault.

The publication added that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revealed that the accused confessed to throwing the phone, saying he did it because he thought it would be funny.

this was the man who threw the phone to bebe rexha… the way he looks so proud raising his hands… pic.twitter.com/rKvNRgSS8X— arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) June 19, 2023

Before the incident, Bebe shared on her social media platforms that she was enjoying her tour.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5— Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Social media reactions

Many fans took to their timelines after the incident, saying it ruined their night. One fan posted a video with a caption that reads:

“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f–king phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time, and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean, who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok @BebeRexha.”

Another one said: “Anyone that has accidentally dropped their phone on their face knows how much that hurts, so imagine someone dashing a phone with force right at your face. I really hope Bebe Rexha is okay.”

Bebe is on her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour, which kicked off following her third studio album, released in April this year.

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu— Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

