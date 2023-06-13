Bucie on the verge of losing her home due to non-payment

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Easy to Love hitmaker, Bucie, is reportedly on the verge of losing her Helderkruin, Roodepoort home due non-payment.

According to City Press, the award-winning singer had a financial dispute with a bank following her alleged failure to honour a bond instalment worth more than R1 million. It is reported that she had to pay R19 150.49 in monthly instalments.

“The defendant failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement by failing to make monthly instalments as contemplated,” the court papers read as quoted by the paper, adding that her instalment has been in arrears in the amount of R99 550.11 since January this year.

Bucie’s car repossed

In March this year, Daily Sun reported that Bucie was in another financial predicament as she owed the bank for her repossessed car after she allegedly failed to pay her monthly instalments.

She had reportedly bought her 2016 Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 BiTDi for R766 958,40 and was expected to pay R10 651.25,70 in monthly instalments. The car was repossessed and later sold for R218 500.00.

“The sale proceeds were insufficient to discharge the defendant’s full liability to the plaintiff in terms of the agreement,” stated the court papers .

Leaving the music industry

In 2017, Bucie announced that she was leaving the music industry as she wanted different things in life. She said growing up she had always wanted to be famous.

“Now it is different. Now I want nothing to do with fame. I just want to sing and have no one know the face behind the voice. It is so exhausting,” she said in an interview with Power FM’s Mpumi Mlambo.

In another interview, she shared that the entertainment industry is cruel and she needed time off to focus on raising her sons. She also revealed then that her album titled Rebirth was her last offering.

“If someone is not your blood relative, they aren’t your family. It’s a cruel industry, and you realise that those who have made it and those you look up to are the very same people who oppress you.

“This is my final album, I’m out. I also want to take some time off and spend it with my family. I’m a mom again. I have my sons and need to spend time with them,“ she told Sowetan.

