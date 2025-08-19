Celebs And Viral

Davido joins Scorpion Kings Live with Friends lineup

19 August 2025

The legendary composer and musician Caiphus Semenya will be honoured at the event.

DJ Maphorisa with Davido

Scorpion Kings member, DJ Maphorisa, with Davido. Picture: Instagram/@scorpionkingsza

Nigerian superstar Davido has joined the star-studded lineup for the Scorpion Kings Live With Friends show.

The much-anticipated event will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, 29 August 2025.

The announcement came as a surprise bonus in the Kings’ Meet Our Friends series, which has been unveiling the event’s stellar lineup over the past weeks.

“Davido is family. Having him with us makes this a truly continental moment,” said DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small added: “We’ve built this lineup to be history-making – and Davido is the perfect final piece.”

Tribute to Legendary Caiphus Semenya

The festival will also pay tribute to legendary South African composer Caiphus Semenya, who will be honoured live on the night.

In a special segment, the Scorpion Kings will present a remix of one of Semenya’s timeless classics, blending South Africa’s rich musical heritage with today’s Amapiano rhythms.

A star-studded lineup

The main stage features South Africa’s top talent, including Ami Faku, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Kwesta, Mafikizolo, Mawhoo, Msaki, Njelic, Nkosazana Daughter, Oskido, Sizwe Alakine, Sjava, Thatohatsi, Tracy, Uhuru, Young Stunna, and the Scorpion Kings themselves.

The pre-show kicks off early, showcasing performances from 25K, Ba Bethe Ga Shoazen, Banques, Blxckie, Christos, DBN Gogo, Dihno, Dlala Thukzin, Venom, and Vinny Da Vinci – ensuring fans enjoy a full day of music before the main event.

