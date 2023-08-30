Celebs And Viral August 30, 2023 | 12:51 pm

By Lineo Lesemane

Derek Watts’ memorial service details announced

Watts' family has asked for donations in honour of his life.

Derek Watts

The late TV icon and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts Picture: Twitter/@bonglez

TV icon and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts succumbed to cancer last week, on 22 August.

The memorial service for the 74-year-old renowned journalist and TV presenter will be held tomorrow, Thursday, 31 August, at 11am.

Although the physical event will be private for family and close friends only, the service will be live-streamed.

Tributes have poured in for the TV star from his colleagues, friends and fans on social media since his passing.

Carte Blanche, an investigative TV programme that Watts had been a part of for over 30 years, said he will forever hold a special place in the hearts of many.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his #CarteBlanche family.”

702 breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa said Watts was kind and generous.

Derek Watts’ family asks for donations

To honour Watts’ legacy, his family has asked that donations be made to the Kirsty Watts Foundation.

Kirsty Watts Foundation is a non-profit organisation that betters children’s lives by improving the facilities available to them in the environments they live and learn in.

According to the statement shared on Carte Blanche’s social media pages, the foundation has completed several initiatives, including donations for over 30 prosthetic limbs, renovations of six hospital wards, and many others over the past nine years.

“As we continue to celebrate Derek Watts’ life, his family has asked that those who wish to show their support instead make a donation towards the @kirstywattsfoundation. They wish to thank everyone for the many gifts and flowers received so far. Find more info on the foundation at kirstywattsfoundation.org.za,” Carte Blanche wrote.

