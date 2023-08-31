WATCH LIVE: TV icon Derek Watts’ memorial service

The renowned Carte Blanche anchor and journalist passed away on 22 August after losing his battle against cancer.

Sunday nights will never be the same in South African households as renowned Cartle Blanche anchor and investigative journalist, Derek Watts is laid to rest by his closest family and friends.

The 74-year-old journalist first started struggling with his health in April this year when he collapsed in Hoedspruit while on holiday with his family.

At the time, doctor’s suspected that Watts suffered a stroke. He was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. During his stay in hospital, the TV personality was diagnosed with severe sepsis which destroyed his body.

Watts had to learn to walk again, but he was on the mend, getting stronger to take back his place leading South Africa out of the weekend and into Monday.

Derek Watts cancer diagnosis

Sadly, Watts’ health did not improve and in June he announced that he would be leaving Carte Blanche.

Not even three months later, the legendary journalist lost his battle against cancer on 22 August. He was diagnosed with skin cancer, which later metastasised to his lungs.

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss.

Private funeral

In a statement on Wednesday, Carte Blanche shared details of the beloved journalists’ memorial service that will be taking place today [Thursday 31 August 2023].

While only family and close friends will be able to attend the funeral in person, the memorial service will be live-streamed for South Africans to be part of his send-off.

Memorial service programme

On Thursday morning, Carte Blanche released a statement announcing that the memorial service time has been moved from 11am to 11:30am. They also shared the running order of the memorial service programme, which is as follows:

MC: Welcome & Housekeeping – Dan Nicholl

Opening prayer – Gaynor Schiff (Audio Message)

Speech by a friend – Paul Kelley

Tribute – Bongani Bingwa – You Raise Me Up

Tribute – Kirsty Watts

Speech from a friend – Gavin Varejes

Tribute – Derek’s siblings (Roy Watts & Gaynor Schiff)

Speech by a colleague – Devi Sankaree-Govender (Video Message)

Tribute – Tyrone Watts – The Scientist Performed by Ross Learmonth

Eulogy – John Webb

Tribute – Belinda Watts – Compare to You by Lauren Jones

Vote of thanks – Alan Ford

Watch Derek Watts’ memorial service live

Watts memorial service is scheduled to start at 11:30am. Watch the memorial service below. The link will start going live from 11:15am.