‘It’s still a vibe’ – Diaan Lawrenson celebrates 9 years of marriage

South African actress, Diaan Lawrenson and her actor husband, Jody Abrahams, celebrated a very special milestone on Wednesday.

The actress is best known for her role as Paula in Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan, Chadrie Snyman in the Afrikaans movie Semi Soet and Ingrid Dorfling in Raaiselkind. More recently she played Anet Ludik on Netflix’s first Afrikaans series Ludik.

Apart from acting and raising her daughter – Olivia and son – Thomas, Diaan is also the Dean at AFDA’s Cape Town Campus.

She married actor Jody Abrahams in 2014, and the couple has been happily married for nine years now.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress gushed over her husband exclaiming what a vibe it has been being married to him.

“It was a vibe. It’s still a vibe. 9 Years married and a lifetime together. @jodythejester,” the actress shared on social media along with a wedding photo of her and Abrahams.

Fans streamed to the comment section to congratulate her and Abrahams on their wedding anniversary, with some commenting that they could spot her TV husband in the background of the photo.

Diaan’s character in 7de Laan, Paula van der Leque married Altus (Heino Schmitt) in an elaborate on-screen wedding in September 2015. Two new sets were build especially for the couple’s on-screen wedding.

Who is Diaan Lawrenson’s husband, Jody Abrahams?

Jody Abrahams was born in Cape Town in 1974, and raised by his grandparents. Although he has never received any formal education or qualifications in arts or acting, he has decades of experience in the acting industry.

He rose to fame after becoming an award-winning actor for his roles in the David Kramer and Taliep Pietersen stage musicals District Six – The Musical and Kat and the Kings.

He has appeared in many local series including Soul City Season 10, Scandal and Arendsvlei.

