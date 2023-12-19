Mulo’s memorial to held at the SABC, as Hlungwani family appreciate ‘overwhelming expressions of love’

Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo’ Hlungwani was on YFM and a TV host on e.tv. He was married to fellow media personality Ntokozo Molefe.

After his passing on the morning of Reconciliation Day, the family of former YFM DJ Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo’ Hlungwani has confirmed that his memorial service will take place at the SABC studios in Johannesburg.

“We invite all those whose lives were touched by Nhlamulo to join us in celebrating his life at his memorial service. The event is open to his colleagues, friends, media representatives, industry peers, and the public,” said the statement by the Hlungwani family.

The former MVP Jam host on e.tv died after losing his battle with cancer. “He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with cancer,” said his family.

Media in mourning

His passing shocked a number of media personalities, particularly those in the radio space. Former Kaya FM on-air personality Bridget Masinga and current Kaya FM breakfast show host Sizwe Dhlomo were among those who expressed shock and sent condolences.

“Damn Mulo. Sad news. Rest in peace my brother. Deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. You were such an amazing guy,” said DJ Sbu.

“You fought valiantly Mulo. Go with love and fly with the angels. My deepest condolences to Ntokozo, your son, family and loved ones. Rest the guy, the world is poorer for your loss,” said media personality Dineo Langa.

“Oh my friend. My heart is shattered. Yhu Mulo. My condolences to his wife and baby, his mum and family. What a gentleman with the best hugs and the most beautiful smile. Rest well friend,” actress Masasa Mbangeni wrote on Instagram.

“Mulo was always such a dope person to me. I remember when we were interns at YFM and he’d be so nice to us while we shadowed his show. He’d give us all the advice and always make jokes too,” said Bridgette Makhela.

The outpouring of love and messages of condolences hasn’t gone unnoticed as Mulo’s family has thanked everyone for their heartfelt dedications. “The Hlungwani family deeply appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love we have received in recent days.”

