PICS: DJ Zinhle shows off her toned summer body

Musicians, artists and particularly DJs often say ‘Dezemba’ is their busiest month and the same can be said for DJ Zinhle who is showing off her fit physique at countless gigs.

The hitmaker is taking on most of the summer season attire, in denim shorts, figure-hugging and sexy one pieces including showing off her toned abs and long legs.

DJ Zinhle shows off her summer body

The award-winning DJ is often seen pairing her daily looks with her own fashion brands. The businesswoman has a successful accessories brand called Era by DJ Zinhle, often styling her outfits, with her designer bags, jewellery and sunglasses.

One of her recent looks which turned heads was her dressed in denim shorts, a pink long-sleeved crop top and sleeve boots, ‘Barbie’ inspired some said in her comment section. The look showed off Zinhle’s impressive fit physique from head to toe.

She styled it with an ERA black belt, shades and earrings. DJ Zinhle has made it clear she is the brand, and the brand is her.

Fans and fashionistas are clearly responsive as she has opened over six stores, five in Johannesburg and one in the Limpopo province.

Another eye-catching look that showed off her body was the all-black bodice, some could say Catwoman inspired but more recently Balenciaga one pieces.

Booked and busy

The mother of two daughters, Kairo (6) and Asante (1), has been booked and busy, and has expressed how much she misses her partner Bongani ‘Morda’ Mohosana, including her kids.

“I can’t believe how much I miss @murdahbongz … festive season isn’t a joke, I live with my hubby but I miss him & the kids so much because work has been sooooo crazy!”

Zinhle also appreciates that she and Morda have the same belief system, by praying during the good and bad times.

“Before l got home, my beautiful man had gone outside to pray for the album release. It was raining that night and his willingness to stay in the rain and pray is the reason I love and support him. He takes nothing for granted. He gave his whole heart to this album,” she wrote.

Last month she released her latest single, Ngisimamise, featuring Mvzzle and Sindi Nkosazana.