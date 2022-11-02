DJ Zinhle praises Bongz for his ‘willingness to stay in the rain and pray’

Kaunda Selisho

DJ Zinhle is crazy about her husband and she never holds back when it comes to sharing that part of her life with her fans. And now, neither does her husband.

Black Motion member Bongani Mohosana used to be notoriously guarded about his private life but now that he is with Zinhle, he can’t help but shout his love from the rooftops.

Most recently, he marked the release of his first solo project by sharing a sweet message his wife had posted ahead of the release of the project.

“The day before @murdahbongz released the Asante album, the kids were sleeping, my boo and l sat on the kitchen counter with a bottle of Boulevard to discuss the day ahead I had just arrived from a girl’s night..” began DJ Zinhle.

“When l came home l thought Bongani might be nervous about the release, but he was calm.”

She then shared a touching fact about her husband, adding that it was one of the reasons she supports him so much.

“Before l got home, my beautiful man had gone outside to pray for the album release. It was raining that night and his willingness to stay in the rain and pray is the reason I love and support him. He takes nothing for granted. He gave his whole heart to this album,”

She concluded the message by telling her husband that she misses their “late-night drunk chats at the kitchen counter.”

“l love you,” concluded DJ Zinhle.

Asante

As his first solo project under a new name (Mörda), the DJ thought it was only right to name the project after his daughter, Asante. It has often been reported that Asante is Bongz first-born child, however, he has another child who is slightly older than Asante.

According to Bongz and his team, the project was produced over a month in various destinations and it includes features from artists like Focalistic, Murumba Pitch, Brenden Praise, Mwha Keys, Oscar Mbo, Mhaw Keys, Vanco, Nhlonipho, Yallunder, Lyric Shox, Azana, Trancemicsoul and Thakzin.

The lead single for this project is a song for the lovers called “Summer Love.”

“When I first produced ‘Summer Love’ I couldn’t help but hear Nkosazana Daughter’s voice on the song so I had to reach out to her and she was keen,” explained the artist.

“‘Summer Love’ is the song for lovers, I am in that space in my life and it feels right for it to be the first single and I hope you love it. I just want people who are as in love as I am to have a song that can carry us through Summer. Nkosazana Daughter made the song extra special and it’s just a great song for the love birds,” he added, gushing about his marriage to DJ Zinhle.

Speaking about what sounds audiences can expect, the DJ said: “I was experimenting with sounds from different elements in different genres and to be honest I was trying to create a new genre with the sounds but music is a feeling so I just hope this project makes people feel like it’s the first time experiencing anything great. That first kiss, falling in love for the first time, the first time taking a walk on the beach. I just want everyone to feel wonderful when they listen to ‘Asante’. I love this whole album and every song has a special place in my heart.”

He concluded by explaining how it feels to release music under his new stage name, stating that it feels amazing.

“At first. I was quite nervous, not because of the reactions from people but that little self-doubt one has when making an uncomfortable move towards growth but as soon as I pressed that first key knowing this is all me, it felt like I was being reborn.”

