‘Don’t worry SA, I’ll be back,’ says Da Les as he moves to the US  

South African rapper Da Les has confirmed that he is moving back to the United States (US) after suffering a stroke last year on his birthday.

“We’re moving to Houston, Texas. I’m going out there to spend some time with my family in the States, but don’t worry SA, I’ll be back,” said the rapper on his YouTube channel, Da L.E.S Network.

Da Les’ farewell

Real name Leslie Mampe Jr., Da Les was born in Washington, D.C., in the US, to South African parents.

He spent his early years in the US. He returned to South Africa to establish himself as a rapper in hip hop group Jozi, alongside Bongani Fassie, Ishamel Morabe and late rapper and former YoTv presenter Luther ‘Crazy Lu’ Cohen.

The video announcing his departure from South Africa also showed what seemed like a farewell party for the rapper, where childhood and industry friends and family were giving him a send-off.

The likes of Maggz and rapper turned podcaster L-Tido were present.

“I know when you come back, everything is gonna be good. You know we got you, we love you. We got your back forever,” said L-Tido in the video.

“I’m happy my boy is feeling better and getting better,” Maggz said.

The stroke

On his birthday in July last year, Da Les suffered a stroke as he turned 39. The rapper’s birthday celebrations were expected to take place at Rosebank nightclub, Louis, on a Friday night, but plans drastically changed after the stroke.

His family released a brief statement at the time saying he was in a stable condition, and they never spoke out after that, until in June this year, when Da Les broke his silence and shared his recovery journey on his channel.

“This is bigger than me; I just want to document my life. I had a stroke — it happened on my birthday — and I woke up a month later. When something like this happens, it’s nothing you can control. I’m just lucky to be alive,” he said in June this year.

He said he opted to document his journey to give people a genuine look into his life.

“Also, just to inspire, one of you is going to get help through this. I want to help people because this is real. One minute you’re cool, like me, and the next minute you experience the worst,” he added.

