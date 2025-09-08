‘Any donation will help me stay strong through treatment,’ says actor after cancer diagnosis

Gumede said his medical aid had been covering treatment, but he was afraid that he couldn’t maintain his living expenses.

South African actor Sabelo Gumede has launched a crowdfunding campaign after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“Any donation will help me stay strong through treatment, cover living and recovery costs, and return to acting – sharing stories that inspire and connect,” said Gumede in his campaign statement.

The crowdfunding target is $25 000 (about R440 000). At the time of publishing, Gumede had received just over $2 000.

Choriocarcinoma cancer

Gumede, who has appeared in various popular films and TV ads, was diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma earlier this year.

Choriocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that typically originates in the testicles of males but can also appear in other locations, like the lungs or the anatomical space in the back of the abdomen, often as a metastasis from a primary testicular tumour.

The actor said the cancer had spread through his lymph nodes to his neck, stomach, lungs, spine and diaphragm.

“It took over three months of back-to-back tests and more than R100 000 before I finally got answers,” wrote Gumede.

Some of Gumede’s work includes being part of the cast of a 10-part collection of original animated short films, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, by Disney+.

The animated anthology draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters.

Gumede’s voice can be heard on a handful of films in the 10-part collection.

Funds running out

The actor said his medical aid has been covering treatment. However, he was afraid that he couldn’t maintain his living expenses in the coming months.

“Living healthy is nearly three times more expensive than normal and if my body doesn’t continue reacting well to treatment, I may be in financial trouble.”

He added that he’s been living off his savings and those funds are nearing depletion.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work good paying jobs so money has not been an issue but I’m not working currently and my savings are depleting by the day.”

