Eben Etzebeth’s sweet anniversary message to his fiancée

Xanet Scheepers

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth might be a menace on the rugby field, but when it comes to his fiancée, Anlia van Rensburg, the rugby player turns into a gentle giant.

The couple met in Melkbosstrand a year ago today, a coastal village north of Cape Town. According to Etzebeth, it was a quiet Tuesday evening when Anlia walked into his life.

The rugby player was clearly smitten, because five months later he got down on one knee to ask the beautiful Anlia to be his wife on her birthday.

“By far the best day of my life!” the actress-singer wrote on Instagram, sharing images of the magical moment with fans and friends.

“I am the happiest woman on earth! Thank you for giving me an unforgettable birthday! It was a holy moment and I don’t know if I have ever been that speechless. You are just everything, @ebenetzebeth4. On life with you!”

Etzebeth also took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him and his new fiancée saying that he has never wanted to hear the word ‘yes’ so badly.

“The beginning of the rest of our lives! I have never wanted to hear the word yes so much. You made me the happiest person on the planet! Happy Birthday @anliastar. Looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you,” the rugby player captioned his post.

Planning a wedding, however, is not all the couple has been spending their time on recently. They also moved into their new home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Etzebeth who played for the Stormers before moving to France where he played for Toulon, is the newest member of the Sharks team. In February this year, the Sharks announced that they signed Etzebeth on a long-term contract until 2027.

Anlia has been keeping herself busy with the recording of her first single Plaaslewe which will be released on Friday, 14 October.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the Sharks rugby player showed once again why he is the best fiancée.

“Today, a year ago, this 1 walked into my life on a quiet Tuesday evening in Melkbos… And besides that, her 1st single is coming out in 2 days!” he captioned the post accompanying a photo of the two of them smiling at the camera at restaurant Jan.