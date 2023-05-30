Dineo Ranaka admitted to a mental health institution following her last week’s meltdown

By Lineo Lesemane

TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka has reportedly been admitted into a mental health facility in Pretoria.

According to Zimoja, Dineo’s family friend has shared the update, saying that the media personality is fighting and will be okay. The publication adds that Dineo is grateful for the support she has received.

“She appreciated all the messages she has received from everyone. She hasn’t been able to respond to everyone, but she is fighting. She will be okay. Dineo is a fighter, everybody knows that,” the source said.

ALSO READ: DJ Sbu fires back at haters criticising Dineo Ranaka

Dineo’s time off work

Kaya FM released a statement last week declaring their support for Dineo after she shared on her Instagram that she has been battling suicidal thoughts.

“I get it. I get them… Because I’m trying my best not to commit suicide. My mind is so loud of late, and life is f***ing hard, so f***ing hard, and I’m trying my best, but it seems my best isn’t enough,” she wrote.

The station’s managing director Colleen Louw said they wish her strength as she finds a way through her battle.

“Dineo hasn’t been on air this morning after openly sharing her struggles on social media,” the statement added.

Sizwe stands in

The radio station released another statement announcing that they made immediate changes to their line-up, which resulted in media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, standing in for Dineo.

“The well-being of our people is the most important priority for the Kaya 959 team. Given this, we have made immediate changes to our line-up after Dineo Ranaka openly shared her struggles on social media.

“Sizwe Dhlomo will now stand in on 959 Breakfast from 6am – 9am every weekday morning. Sizwe will be joined by Sol Phenduka on traffic, as well as the news and sports team. We are confident that our team of talented presenters will hold the fort extraordinarily well during this time,” the statement read.

Dineo also received love and support from her industry peers. Her sister, Manaka Ranaka has also posted a lot of messages, videos, and snaps on her Instagram page, showing her love and appreciation.

NOW READ: Thando Thabethe scores role in American hit series