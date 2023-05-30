‘Isibaya’ actor Sayitsheni Mdaki rubbishes reports that he is now a Bolt driver

By Lineo Lesemane

Actor and writer Sayitsheni Mdakhi has slammed reports that he has joined the e-hailing business as a Bolt driver in order to make ends meet.

Last week Zimoja reported that Sayitsheni’s close friend revealed that the actor was going through a rough patch, so he resorted to using his car for his new business venture.

Taking to Twitter, Sayitsheni said the reports are false, adding that he has been busy with his new Movie, Mkhonto.

“Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing. If they said I walk around naked in the streets screaming BOLT! Bekuzonyiwa! The only issue I have with this article is that it’s uninformed. I wish they said something about my latest Movie “MKHONTO” currently streaming on Showmax,” he wrote.

Thank You for speaking up and giving clarity. I knew that you are a writter, I didn’t know about your new work I’ll check it out. Congratulations 🍾🎉🥳 can we have a series? 🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🕯— S O N D I Y A 🤎 (@Azandamashenge) May 28, 2023

About Mkhonto

The film premiered on Showmax last week Friday, 26 May. Playing the lead role is the legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini who portrays the character of Chief Siviko ka Vaka, a ruler of the fictional, mystical kingdom of Eziqwaqweni.

According to a statement, Chief Siviko is threatened by Celani (played by Bahle Hadebe), a herder boy possessed by the spirit of an 18th-century king, who is determined to reform his once-great kingdom and right the wrongs of Chief Siviko.

Dumisani opens up about playing Chief Siviko

The actor said he was happy to take Chief Siviko’s role because the story is deep and spiritual.

He added: “I liked how it’s attached to Zulu history. This movie takes us back to where we come from. It shows us our way of living in the past and who we are, in case we have forgotten. In this movie, people must watch very closely and learn how our culture goes deep”.

He also opened up about being cast as a villain in most stories. He said he enjoys being an antagonist in a story even though he is a great person in real life.

“Look, I know I’m a good person. You can ask anyone and my family. But I don’t think I can play a priest and still be honest. I can play a priest in a church and steal money. I can play a role where I am a sweet person, but playing a villain is where my strength lies. This is where I believe I nail it the most.”

