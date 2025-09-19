Felix Hlophe’s ex issues public apology over paternity comments

Here's why it took so long for her to apologise.

Comedian and radio personality Felix Hlophe’s ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, has issued a public apology to him, his wife Tracy, and their son.

This follows comments she made last year about the paternity of the couple’s son, in which she spoke about women having children with different fathers.

After months of silence, Ayanda released a statement this week apologising to the family.

She said she had repeated private conversations and spoken on matters that were not hers to share.

“To be clear, I never mentioned that her son was not her husband’s, but in the midst of it all, it might have come across the wrong way.

“However, I recognise that by speaking on something that was not mine to share, I betrayed Tracy’s trust and caused unnecessary pain and confusion,” she wrote.

Ayanda also apologised to Tracy’s son, saying she understood that her words could one day resurface and cause him harm.

“My intention was never to harm, but I understand that intention does not erase the impact,” she added.

She explained that she delayed her apology in order to reflect, and that she wanted her response to be sincere and carefully considered.

“I am truly sorry for overstepping and for the hurt this has caused. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret breaking the confidence placed in me. Going forward, I will be more mindful, respectful, and protective of others’ private matters, because this has been a learning curve for me on how to deal with my emotions.”

ALSO READ: Felix Hlophe responds to allegations that he beats his wife

Ayanda and Felix’s split

Ayanda and Felix broke up last year, before he officially made her his second wife.

Private conversations between the two were later leaked on social media.

In one conversation, Ayanda told Felix she was no longer interested in becoming his wife after he accused her of cheating.

In another leaked audio, Felix can be heard speaking about how he was struggling with the breakup.

“I just lost the woman I wanted to marry; you think I will be normal? I won’t be normal, but it will pass… but I still have a good woman at home that I love, that I never stopped loving,” he said.

Ayanda also took to her Instagram Stories in November last year, asking her followers to tell Felix to leave her alone.

Pictures: Instagram

NOW READ: Black Motion on their Sama nominations and performing at the safari this weekend