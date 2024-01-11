Former Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Tebow shares her New Year’s resolutions

New Year’s resolutions – an unnecessary evil most adults pressure themselves to set at the end of every year. According to a report by Drive Research, 38% of adults make at least one resolution, but only 9% of people stick to them all year long.

So, why do we fail to stick to our New Year’s resolutions?

According to a report by verywellmind, some reasons include that we are thinking too big, not considering the ‘why’ behind them and the fact that we may not be ready for change.

And this is okay.

As former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Tebow recently shared, you don’t have to make drastic changes. Instead focus on small things that bring you joy and makes you feel confident.

The beauty pageant title holder says you shouldn’t let the pressure of your New Year’s resolutions distract you from things that are healthy, special and personal to you. “If it matters to you, don’t brush it off, don’t label it as unnecessary,” Demi-Leigh shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

Kicking off the New Year in South Africa

The model who lives in the United States with her husband, Tim Tebow and their three dogs travelled to South Africa on New Year’s Eve to visit her family at her childhood home.

In her Instagram post, Demi-Leigh wrote how the first week of the year in her home country reminded her of so many things she used to love.

“This last week reminded me of so many things I used to love: sniffing out the best local coffee spot and appreciating the barista’s process, going for long runs because they clear my head, going for hikes in nature because that’s where I process things and get the best ideas, watching sunrises and sunsets because they proclaim God’s mighty work to me daily.”

The former Miss SA says nothing stopped her from doing the things she loved the last few years, she just forgot how they made her feel.

“An accumulation of distractions made me unknowingly set aside the small things that didn’t seem like they were that important in the bigger scheme of things.”

Demi-Leigh’s New Year’s resolutions

Like most people, the thought of having to write down a list of perfect New Year’s resolutions also left Demi-Leigh anxious.

“It took me a week back in my home country to realize that this year I’m not hoping to make drastic changes, but rather tap into the small things that bring me joy, make me better and allow me to feel confident,” the beauty queen said.

Demi-Leigh says, this year, she will be celebrating the small wins and appreciating the sweet moments in between.

