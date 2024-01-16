PICS: Inside Jeannie D’s bridal shower

The television presenter is officially off the market...

Top Billing presenter and businesswoman Jeannie D will be walking down the aisle soon.

The TV star recently posted pictures of her “travel bridal shower”, offering her fans an exclusive look on Instagram.

However, her bridegroom remains as mysterious as she has kept him away from the public eye.

In attendance were Jeannie D’s beautiful friends from different parts of the world, as per her caption.

“True girlfriends are like diamonds: bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style! Thank you to the incredible women in my life for such a magical afternoon filled with love and laughs! No doubt these memories will sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks for years to come,” she wrote.

Captioning another picture, Jeannie D shared that some of her friends are from Brazil, Russia, the United States of America, and more.

She added: “No, it’s not the new Miss Universe queens; it’s just my besties… What a bunch of round-the-world hotties! Thank you for the most magical day!”

Congratulatory messages pour in for Jeannie D

Fans and other celebrities, including Basetsana Kumalo, Elena Afrika, and more have since taken to the comments section to congratulate Jeannie D.

“Congrats. If you look this stunning at your bridal shower, I cannot wait to see how you look for your wedding. Enjoy every moment,” one fan commented.

Another one said, “Congratulations Jeannie! You look radiant and absolutely gorgeous. So happy for you.”

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe second runner-up Cindy Nell wrote: “Beautiful, darling Jeannie – I am so happy for you and wishing you so much joy!”

