RIP Siyabonga Zulu: Former Sundowns star and Gogo Maweni’s ex killed in crash

Former Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu has tragically passed away in a car accident on Sunday.

Talented soccer player Siyabonga Zulu was involved in a car accident in Mpumalanga which claimed his life alongside that of Phezulu FC teammate Nhlanhla Masina in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Early reports suggest that the tragic accident involving the former Mamelodi Sundowns star defender took place in Secunda after his team’s soccer match against FC Sivutsa at Driekoppies in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Siyabonga Zulu fatal crash: Swallows winger critical

According to Goal, former Moroka Swallows winger Thabo Mosadi was also involved in the accident and remains in critical condition in the hospital.

SAD NEWS FROM MPUMALANGA ABC MOTSEPE LEAGUE



Phezulu FC were involved in an accident on their way back from a game and unfortunately the accident claimed the life of former Siyabonga Zulu and Nhlanhla Masina.



Condolences go out to Zulu ,Masina families and the entire Phezulu FC pic.twitter.com/LS0nj3rZzN — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) February 16, 2025

Siyabonga Zulu career

The 31-year-old Zulu boasted more than 80 professional appearances and proudly represented both Bafana Bafana and the U23 national team.

His journey in football began in 2011 with Orlando Pirates. Over the years, he played for various teams, including Blackburn Rovers in East London on loan in the MFC, United FC, Sivutsa FC, Chippa United, Platinum Stars, Black Leopards, All Stars, and La Masia.

At the time of his death, Zulu played for Mpumalanga ABC Motsepe League side, Phezulu FC, based in Secunda.

The soccer player also boasted an Absa premiership title when he played in Brazil.

Baby mama Gogo Maweni

In previous years, Zulu was also in the spotlight for his stormy relationship with traditional healer and controversial TV personality Gogo Maweni with whom he shared a child.

This is a developing story.

