‘I wish I could say it’s getting easier, but I can’t’: Manaka Ranaka shares grief over daughter’s death

Actress Manaka Ranaka has opened up about her grief as she continues to mourn her eldest daughter, Katlego Ranaka, who died earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, the Generations: The Legacy star said she is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of her child.

“Umtanami ulele (My child is sleeping). I wish I could say it’s getting easier, but I can’t, not yet. My mornings are the toughest. Most times it’s hard to get up and face the world!”

She said her other children, including her grandson Mpho, give her the strength to keep going.

“But for Lele, Seni and Mpho, I kick those blankets! I make sure I get up for them and myself. Rest easy, My Big Girl,” she wrote.

Cause of death not disclosed

Katlego passed away in January at the age of 23. The family did not disclose the cause of her death.

Since then, relatives have shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

Her cousin Thando wrote: “My angel, my first love, my soul sista. Never did I think that this day would come so soon. My heart is broken. You have left me with a wound that I don’t know how to heal. Until I find the words, till we meet again… I will love you forever.”

Katlego was a mother of one. She welcomed her son, Mpho, in 2020.

