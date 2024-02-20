Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

20 Feb 2024

02:16 pm

‘Ride or die’ kind of love – Elsa thanks Mzansi for their love and support

The social media star has been trending on X since she opened up about Naomi Campbell.

Elsa Majimbo

Social media star, Elsa Majimbo. Picture: Instagram/@majimb.o

Internet sensation Elsa Majimbo has thanked South Africans for their love and support.

This comes after she opened up about her fallout with Naomi Campbell on social media.

Elsa has been a hot topic on X since the weekend when she posted a video ranting about the American supermodel.

However, the Kenyan social media star has since removed the video, citing a desire for peace.

ALSO READ: ‘Brave girl’: Reactions after Elsa Majimbo ‘exposed’ Naomi Campbell

Elsa thanks Mzansi

Taking to X on Tuesday, Elsa expressed gratitude to South Africans for always showing up for her.

She wrote: “Damn I really love South Africa. Like ‘ride or die’ kind of love. South Africans have shown up for me in ways I have no words to describe. Just here to acknowledge and be grateful…

“I don’t think you guys understand how much you’ve done for me. I’m beyond grateful and forever indebted. It has made me cry not just now but even from way back then in the beginning.”

The fallout

In a now-deleted video, Elsa recounted how the American supermodel almost ended her career.

She said the issue began in 2020 when Naomi invited her to join her on vacation.

During their time together, Naomi allegedly proposed the idea of creating a documentary that would highlight Elsa’s life in Kenya.

Elsa said in March 2022, she had a film debut at a Tribeca Film Festival, and Naomi thought it was the one she had suggested.

She said Naomi then called her, threatening legal action, Elsa said a few months after that, things started going very bad for her.

In what fans believe is a subtle response to Elsa’s allegations, Naomi shared a post on her IG stories that talks about keeping quiet.

A screenshot of Naomi’s Instagram stories

NOW READ: DJ Mulo’s wife remembers him on what could have been their wedding day

Read more on these topics

celebrities Social Media

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday
Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe