‘Ride or die’ kind of love – Elsa thanks Mzansi for their love and support
The social media star has been trending on X since she opened up about Naomi Campbell.
Social media star, Elsa Majimbo. Picture: Instagram/@majimb.o
Internet sensation Elsa Majimbo has thanked South Africans for their love and support.
This comes after she opened up about her fallout with Naomi Campbell on social media.
Elsa has been a hot topic on X since the weekend when she posted a video ranting about the American supermodel.
However, the Kenyan social media star has since removed the video, citing a desire for peace.
Elsa thanks Mzansi
Taking to X on Tuesday, Elsa expressed gratitude to South Africans for always showing up for her.
She wrote: “Damn I really love South Africa. Like ‘ride or die’ kind of love. South Africans have shown up for me in ways I have no words to describe. Just here to acknowledge and be grateful…
“I don’t think you guys understand how much you’ve done for me. I’m beyond grateful and forever indebted. It has made me cry not just now but even from way back then in the beginning.”
The fallout
In a now-deleted video, Elsa recounted how the American supermodel almost ended her career.
She said the issue began in 2020 when Naomi invited her to join her on vacation.
During their time together, Naomi allegedly proposed the idea of creating a documentary that would highlight Elsa’s life in Kenya.
Elsa said in March 2022, she had a film debut at a Tribeca Film Festival, and Naomi thought it was the one she had suggested.
She said Naomi then called her, threatening legal action, Elsa said a few months after that, things started going very bad for her.
In what fans believe is a subtle response to Elsa’s allegations, Naomi shared a post on her IG stories that talks about keeping quiet.
