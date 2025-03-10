Former Miss SA Margaret Gardiner launches new book after battle with face cancer

Margaret is currently in South Africa for her book tour.

After overcoming a battle with face cancer, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe (1978), Margaret Gardiner, has launched her new book titled Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar.

Now based in the United States, Gardiner has returned to South Africa to promote the book.

In her book, she tells the story of Joey Superstar, a model living a glamorous life full of parties.

However, Joey’s life takes a turn when she discovers her husband’s infidelities, pushing her to the brink of madness.

Eventually, she moves to New York to reclaim her life and sanity while continuing to fight the emotional scars of her past.

Margaret said that the book mirrors the struggles many women face.

“It’s what happens in the shadows that we’re afraid to bring into the light. But if you struggle, it’s important to ask for help,” she added.

ALSO READ: Former Miss SA Shudu Musida appointed as UNFPA global champion in fight against ‘Female Genital Mutilation’

Margaret Gardiner on her battle with cancer

Margaret said she decided to open up about her battle with face cancer to avoid questions about her appearance and how she speaks.

She added that she also wanted to avoid the comments she received when she judged Miss Universe in 2024.

“I don’t look like I did when I was 16. It’s 50 years later, and I look like a 65-year-old. I’ve had face cancer, and I had to have skin pulled across the hole left by the cancer.

“I don’t sound like I did because I have trouble speaking. Thank God I can still be heard. I seem to get a lot of criticism because I am not fat, I am the same size that I was when I won Miss Universe. My focus is on my health, not size. I’ve had so many adventures with cancer, and I thank God for my health,” she said.

Gardiner also opened up about the emotional challenges she faced after the death of her mother.

“My mom died, and I couldn’t go on, but somehow, being blond helps me get up each day and face the world without her,” she added.

NOW READ: ‘Let the baby prep begin’: Ex-rugby star Kobus de Kock and wife enjoy babymoon in Mauritius [PICS]