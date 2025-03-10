Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Former Miss SA Margaret Gardiner launches new book after battle with face cancer

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

10 Mar 2025

04:57 pm

Margaret is currently in South Africa for her book tour.

Model Margaret Gardiner. Picture: Instagram/@margaret_gardiner

After overcoming a battle with face cancer, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe (1978), Margaret Gardiner, has launched her new book titled Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar.

Now based in the United States, Gardiner has returned to South Africa to promote the book.

In her book, she tells the story of Joey Superstar, a model living a glamorous life full of parties.

However, Joey’s life takes a turn when she discovers her husband’s infidelities, pushing her to the brink of madness.

Eventually, she moves to New York to reclaim her life and sanity while continuing to fight the emotional scars of her past.

Margaret said that the book mirrors the struggles many women face.

“It’s what happens in the shadows that we’re afraid to bring into the light. But if you struggle, it’s important to ask for help,” she added.

ALSO READ: Former Miss SA Shudu Musida appointed as UNFPA global champion in fight against ‘Female Genital Mutilation

Margaret Gardiner on her battle with cancer

Margaret said she decided to open up about her battle with face cancer to avoid questions about her appearance and how she speaks.

She added that she also wanted to avoid the comments she received when she judged Miss Universe in 2024.

“I don’t look like I did when I was 16. It’s 50 years later, and I look like a 65-year-old. I’ve had face cancer, and I had to have skin pulled across the hole left by the cancer.

“I don’t sound like I did because I have trouble speaking. Thank God I can still be heard. I seem to get a lot of criticism because I am not fat, I am the same size that I was when I won Miss Universe. My focus is on my health, not size. I’ve had so many adventures with cancer, and I thank God for my health,” she said.

Gardiner also opened up about the emotional challenges she faced after the death of her mother.

“My mom died, and I couldn’t go on, but somehow, being blond helps me get up each day and face the world without her,” she added.

NOW READ: ‘Let the baby prep begin’: Ex-rugby star Kobus de Kock and wife enjoy babymoon in Mauritius [PICS]

Share this article

Read more on these topics

books Miss South Africa (Miss SA)

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘He was full of praise for the nurses’: Most of Tom London’s accusations against Helen Joseph hospital dismissed
Politics WATCH: ANC leadership discussions could ‘divert’ party, says Mbalula
Weather Brace for severe weather in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, Saws warns
News Trump’s latest offer is not just for Afrikaners
News How big is the national sex offenders list? Maimane’s Bosa says it could reach over 40,000

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp