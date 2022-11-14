‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates pay tribute to Dinkybliss

Lethabo Malatsi

South Africans woke up to the devastating news of the passing of Big Brother Mzansi housemate Rethabile ‘Dinky Bliss’ Potsane on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the sudden passing of Dinky. According to a statement by the family, Dinky Bliss died in the early hours of Sunday at the Hillbrow Clinic in Johannesburg.

Phil denied out rumours that Rethabile allegedly took her own life.

‘She didn’t commit suicide’

“There have been speculative tweets about Dinky’s passing. Dinky did not commit suicide. Yes Dinky was public about her depression struggles but please wait for the family to deal with the shock and details of her untimely demise will be shared,” Mphela wrote.

There has been speculative tweets about Dinky’s passing.



Dinky did not commit suicide.



Yes Dinky was public about her depression struggles but please wait for the family to deal with the shock and details of her untimely demise will be shared. #RIPDinkyBliss pic.twitter.com/KqydDHUWAy— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 13, 2022

Subsequently her manager, Bukhosi Heshu, confirmed that Dinky’s passing was not “due to depression”.

“I’ve been seeing that there are posts circulating about the cause of Dinky’s death and as her manager I can 100% confirm that she didn’t commit suicide, nor did she pass away due to ‘depression’. Details of the cause of her death will be released as soon as the doctors get back with the test results,” the manager wrote.

Friends pay tribute

Fans and family are reeling following the news of her passing and the BBM family paid tribute to their fellow housemate on social media.

Fellow housemate and friend Thando Mcopela, aka Acacia, took to her Instagram story to pay tribute to the late socialite. The distraught friend said: “I’m going to miss hearing your voice, our endless phone calls, a week never went by without us checking up on one another,” adding that she will miss their “deep chats”.

“Thank you for trusting me and letting me into your life but most importantly for sharing the real you with me,” she wrote.

“The mover and the shaker, the vibe creator, terminator and master of destruction, is how she should be remembered. To a beautiful soul who’s memory will live within us forever. Till next time my friend,” said Mvelo Ntuli.

Wow I only found out now???????????? This is heartbreaking! RIP mama, May the good Lord bless and rest your beautiful soul???????? #RIPDinkyBliss pic.twitter.com/bkJyzsLfjj— Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) November 13, 2022

Who is Rethabile Potsane

Rethabile Potsane, 29, is from Johannesburg. During the aired episodes of BBM, Rethabile described herself as “loud and proud” and someone who can transform people’s moods and lift spirits when she was around. More of a boys’ girl than a girls’ girl, she enjoyed socialising and loves fashion.

