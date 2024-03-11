The Cape Town International Jazz Festival returns after four-year hiatus and some postponements

This year’s line-up has a balance of young and aged performers, a move that will surely help the festival attract a wide range of audiences after a four year break.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is (CTIJF) set to return after a forced four year hiatus. Picture: capetownjazzfest /Instagram

Themed Reset, Connect and Revive Your Rhythm, the festival announced the likes of Mandisi Dyantyis, the UK’s The Yussef Dayes Experience, Kokoroko, Nduduzo Makhathini and the in-demand upcoming Cape Town band, Kujenga.

“We have worked hard over the past few months to compile a programme that pays homage to the heritage of our jazz roots, but also speaks to the exciting future of music that is embracing all jazz-related genres as anthems for a new tomorrow,” said Head of Talent at CTIJF, Lindsay Rhoda on Monday.

Other notable names of the line-up include Zoë Modiga, Bokani Dyer’s performance of Radio Sechaba, Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange and Matt Bianco.

The delays

Earlier in the year the festival’s organisers, espAfrika shared the postponement of the festival, after it was set to take place in February.

“The organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) regret to advise that the staging of the 21st event scheduled for the 23rd and 24th February 2024 will take place later,” read the statement.

“The organisers understand that the postponement will cause inconvenience to many loyal fans and existing ticket holders,” concluded the brief statement.

The February 2024 date was chosen after the 2023 addition was postponed.

“Several factors have influenced this difficult decision. These include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of load shedding, all of which have negatively impacted the planning for 2023,” read the statement from the organisers last year.

Some changes

Some introductions to the festival include the new date, which is now 3 and 4 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) – not in March as ardent patrons are used to.

The festival’s stages that were uniquely named have new monikers; Kippies, Moses Molelekwa, and Rosies, will now go by the names Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald respectively including the addition of an outside stage Topaz.

Other novelties at the CTIJF include the food court Flavour Junction, which will be located on the ground floor, outside, alongside the new Topaz stage.

