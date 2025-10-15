Inside Khosi Ngema’s elegant baby shower [PICS]

The actress announced her pregnancy a few days ago...

Blood & Water actress Khosi Ngema recently celebrated her baby shower surrounded by family and friends.

The star shared glimpses of the event on Instagram, giving fans a look into the intimate celebration.

The baby shower featured a neutral colour theme, with guests dressed in shades of brown, beige, cream, and white.

The décor matched the palette, with earth-toned balloons, while the mother-to-be looked stunning in a white dress.

Ngema announced her pregnancy on Instagram last week, posting photos showing her cute baby bump.

“God is love. We are blessed forever. Can’t wait for our new adventure,” she captioned the images.

Engagement announcement

In July, the 25-year-old announced her engagement to her partner, Marco Benz.

She shared a series of photos and a short video showing a romantic proposal decorated with red roses leading to a heart-shaped sign reading, “Will you marry me?”.

“Hellooo I come baack. Lil bit of life lately… Your girl is ENGAGED!! Hello?!!” she wrote.

“This year has been quite reflective and called me to take a lil hermit break to focus on growing and cooking up some stuff.

“It’s been interesting, weird, exciting, at times testing and full of surprises. Some I can’t wait to share! Anyway, how’s the year been for you? Sending kisses!” she added.

