Is Mo Flava going back to YFM?

Kaunda Selisho

After eight years at South Africa’s biggest commercial radio station, Metro FM, DJ Mo Flava has announced that his time to leave the station has come.

The public broadcaster painted the decision as a mutual decision.

I’m bidding farewell to MetroFM. It’s been 8 incredible years! Thank you to all who have supported me! Looking forward to the journey ahead. Full statement here👉🏾 https://t.co/IF4BwN9xcF— MoFlava (@moflavadj) March 2, 2023

“[Metro FM] regrets to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Wake Up on Metro FM breakfast show presenter, Mr Moeti ‘Mo Flava’ Tsiki to part ways.

“Mo Flava, who joined the station eight years ago, previously presented the afternoon drive show, before going on to successfully host the breakfast show on Metro FM,” read part of the statement issued by the SABC.

His last broadcast on the station will be on Friday, 10 March 2023.

Going back to YFM?

In his comment on the matter, the DJ hinted at upcoming TV opportunities and emphasised the fact that he felt as though this was his time to “explore other opportunities”. He also indicated that he would not be leaving radio completely.

This led many to believe that he would be returning to YFM as the station recently announced that their own long-time breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, would be leaving the station.

Ankletap hosted the show called Y Mornings alongside Jessica Bouverie (Jess B) and Kandis Kardashian (real name Candice Coulsen) and he had been at the station for 12 years.

Heeeee I think Khutso and MoFlava are moving to YFM💀— YOUTUBE:Anita Motaung💗 (@MamakgowaAnita) March 2, 2023

“The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top-level radio and touch lives.

“The listeners have a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent. I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. I’ll also continue to help young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops,” commented Mo Flava.

Don’t tell me MoFlava is going back to YFM 👀— 𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 2, 2023

Fans were angered by the announcement and they took to social media to share their thoughts.

The new YFM breakfast show will be announced with the rest of the 2023 line-up which will debut on 1 April 2023.

Metro FM comments

“As a station, we consider ourselves fortunate to have experienced Mo Flava’s brilliance as a seasoned broadcaster. He has been consistent throughout the years in contributing meaningfully to the Metro FM brand. We wish Mo Flava well in his future endeavours,” said Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM’s Business Manager.

In the interim, Khutso Theledi will host the breakfast show until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

One thing about this station, they know how to ruin a good thing. Dj Saby is so well within his element on his current show. They just heard Khaya fm people complaining about missing Skhumba, lmao.



Khutso deserved another chance, the person who really needed to go is Mo Flava. https://t.co/hHb5845ZSD— Ms Rebrand (@MsRebrand) March 2, 2023

